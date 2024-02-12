Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Basting System For Foods (LAX-1596)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer and easier way to baste foods such as turkey, chicken, roasts and vegetables," said an inventor, from Studio City, Calif., "so I invented THE BASTE WELL. My design would allow for constant and even basting and it could help prevent burns and mishaps."

The invention provides an effective means of basting foods. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of extending the rack and tilting the pan to baste foods. As a result, it increases safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

