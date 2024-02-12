WCG Clinspheretm: Revolutionizing Clinical Research Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PRINCETON,

N.J., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, announces the upcoming launch of WCG ClinSphereTM , a revolutionary technology platform designed to enable an efficient and optimized clinical research process by leveraging data, insights, and artificial intelligence to connect sites, sponsors, CROs, and participants on a unified, cloud-based system.



WCG ClinSphere is poised to reimagine traditional clinical research processes with its advanced capabilities, accelerating research timelines, streamlining workflows, and strengthening collaboration throughout the clinical research ecosystem.



"WCG ClinSphere represents a transformative leap forward in our industry," remarked WCG Chief Executive Officer Sam Srivastava. "We believe in the power of innovation to drive positive change, and WCG ClinSphere is a testament to our commitment to advance global health. This technology platform will not only streamline processes but will also empower our clients to conduct more efficient and effective clinical trials, ultimately leading to better experience and outcomes."



WCG's Chief Technology Officer, Paul Mancinelli, PhD, added, "WCG ClinSphere is the culmination of cutting-edge technology and years of expertise in the clinical research domain. By seamlessly integrating data, insights, and AI, we are providing a robust platform that will redefine how clinical trials are conducted end-to-end. No silos. No spreadsheets. No messy data. No multiple log-ins. Just one place to manage your trial efficiently from start to finish."



Users will benefit from the platform's five core tenets:





Interoperability: Seamless, scalable technology platform of solutions, expertise, and data intelligence that is secure, validated, and compliant.

Efficiency: Maximize time and resource savings while delivering a more integrated clinical trial experience.

Agility: Streamlined logistics, operations, and processes throughout the clinical research journey.

Collaboration: Facilitate connections between all clinical research stakeholders. Continuity: A data-first approach ensures secure, shared access to trial data through all modular solutions, from trial start-up to submission to the FDA.

Embodying WCG's commitment to efficiency and optimization in clinical trials, the name "Clin" aptly reflects its core purpose in clinical research. The addition of "Sphere" underscores the platform's comprehensive nature, highlighting its seamless integration with and impact on the entire clinical trial process through the fusion of data, insights, expertise, and artificial intelligence.



Connect with

to learn more about WCG ClinSphere or email [email protected] .



About

WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgclinical or follow us on LinkedIn or X @WCGClinical.



