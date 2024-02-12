Introducing The Newly Remodeled Furniture Row And Denver Mattress In Lone Tree!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONE TREE, Colo., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row is thrilled to announce the Grand Reopening of the Furniture Row and Denver Mattress store in Lone Tree! Situated at 8375 Park Meadows Dr., this beloved furniture store has undergone extensive renovations and is now primed to provide the Lone Tree community with a new and improved shopping experience.

"We're delighted to invite customers back to our revamped Furniture Row location in Lone Tree," said Bill Smith, the General Manager of Furniture Row. "We've restructured the layout of the store to make it easier for customers to see and navigate through all that we have to offer, and we've given it a major facelift, incorporating a sleek, modern design and a beautiful new mural. We're confident that our customers will appreciate the new layout and the elevated shopping environment."

The primary objective of the remodel was to modify the store's layout to make it more customer-friendly, and to give the interior a more spacious, appealing, and contemporary feel. To accomplish this, the Denver Mattress section was moved from the center of the building to its own dedicated end with an expanded showroom. Next, the Furniture Row Living, Dining, and Bedroom sections were arranged in a contiguous manner to facilitate a smoother furniture shopping experience and to allow customers a comprehensive view of the store's furniture offerings from any vantage point.

After establishing the new layout, the design team focused on restyling the interior with a fresh new look, featuring state-of-the-art LED lighting fixtures, new flooring, and a modern color palette. To round off the project, various feature showcase areas were added throughout the store to better highlight featured products, and an impressive mural from a local artist was added to the exterior.

About Furniture Row

Furniture Row offers a vast range of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room in your home, all organized into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is dedicated to offering customers high-quality furnishings at unbeatable prices, and is renowned for its friendly, knowledgeable sales associates who are dedicated to helping you create the home of your dreams.

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its own Denver-based factory and distributes them to its retail stores. By operating a single factory, Denver Mattress can maintain stringent quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers.

