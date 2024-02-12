Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Pillow (LAX-1603)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specially designed pillow to provide optimum support for the head, neck, shoulders, arms, back, lower back, and hips," said an inventor, from Arcadia, Calif., "so I invented the WORLDS GREATEST PILLOW. My design would insure the proper positioning and pressure for enhanced comfort in any sleeping position. I don't believe in one size fits all, so, it is a custom pillow made to fit each individual's size based on weights and heights."

The patent-pending creation provides an improved design for a pillow. In doing so, it would support the head, neck, shoulders, back, and spine while sleeping. As a result, it increases comfort and it helps prevent muscle tension/tightness, neck and back pain, numbness, and stiffness. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anyone, particularly individuals with sleeping issues, overweight people, the disabled, elderly, and individuals with back and neck pain. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

