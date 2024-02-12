(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – CBAY)

Under the terms of the agreement, CymaBay Therapeutics will be acquired by Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq - GILD) for $32.50 per share in cash or a total equity value of $4.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the CymaBay Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Gilead Sciences is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE – DOOR)

Under the terms of the agreement, DOOR will be acquired by Owens Corning (NYSE – OC) for $133.00 in cash per share in a transaction valued at approximately $3.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the DOOR Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Owens Corning is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

RayzeBio, Inc. (Nasdaq – RYZB)

Under the terms of the agreement, RayzeBio will be acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.1 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, RayzeBio stockholders will receive $62.50 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction. The investigation concerns whether the RayzeBio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Bristol Myers Squibb is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – ZFOX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, ZeroFox will be acquired by Haveli Investments. ZeroFox shareholders will receive $1.14 per share in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $350 million. The investigation concerns whether the ZeroFox Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Haveli Investments is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

