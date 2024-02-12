Opensky® Partners With The Balancing Act® On Lifetime TV To Empower Women Through Financial Wellness

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenSky®, a division of Capital Bank, N.A., is thrilled to announce their upcoming segment on beloved morning show The Balancing Act®, airing on Lifetime TV February 12th at 7:30am EST + PST. The Balancing Act, hosted by Montel Williams and Olga Villaverde, offers practical solutions to enhance the everyday life of women navigating the everyday challenges of balancing it all. As part of the OpenSky® mission of empowering individuals through access to credit, the segment will educate the audience on ways to rebuild their credit to alleviate financial stress.

The Balancing Act® segment will feature the Vice President of Marketing for OpenSky®, Pamela Kohl, as she shares crucial knowledge around credit-building and financial empowerment. Ms. Kohl, reflecting on the segment, remarked, "As a working mother, I understand the challenges of managing finances while juggling multiple responsibilities and am proud of the positive impact OpenSky® has on many women's lives."

Karl Dicker, President of OpenSky®, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with The Balancing Act® to reach and empower individuals seeking to improve their financial well-being. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to providing accessible resources and support to help individuals build a brighter financial future."

With an impressive 88% rate of application approval, OpenSky® serves as a lifeline for individuals with poor credit or lacking credit history. Offering high impact solutions, 2 out of 3 OpenSky® customers witness an average credit score increase of 41 points in just three months. As a purpose-led organization, OpenSky® is proud to collaborate with The Balancing Act® in empowering viewers to navigate their financial journeys with confidence.

About The Balancing Act®: The Balancing Act® is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar, offering sensible solutions and essential information in an engaging format. From delectable recipes to style transformations and expert insights on health and wealth, The Balancing Act® serves as a comprehensive resource for enhancing all aspects of life. Tune in weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime®, with previous episodes available on TheBalancingAct.

About OpenSky®: OpenSky®, a division of Capital Bank, N.A., provides accessible credit solutions to help individuals reclaim financial stability. OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card is a secured credit card requiring no credit check for application and an 88% approval rate. OpenSky® Plus was awarded 2023 Best Credit Cards for Bad Credit and 2023 Best Secured Credit Cards. Capital Bank, N.A. is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender (NASDAQ: CBNK).

