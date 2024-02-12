Novo Nordisk A/S - Share Repurchase Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bagsværd, Denmark, 12 February 2024 – On 6 February 2024, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 20 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2023.

Under the programme initiated 6 February 2024, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.1 billion in the period from 6 February 2024 to 30 April 2024. Since the announcement of the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK 6 February 2024 44,000 815.84 35,896,842 7 February 2024 45,000 810.12 36,455,606 8 February 2024 45,000 820.55 36,924,925 9 February 2024 45,000 829.51 37,327,950 Accumulated under the programme 179,000 146,605,323

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk .

Transactions related to Novo Nordisk's incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer from Novo Nordisk of 7,337,347 B shares in the period from 29th January 2024 to 9th February 2024. The shares in these transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour repurchase programme.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 46,719,707 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,510,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 20 billion during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024. As of 09 February 2024, Novo Nordisk has since 6 February 2024 repurchased a total of 179,000 B shares at an average share price of DKK 819.02 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 146,605,323.

