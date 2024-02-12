Insect Protein Market Expanding At A CAGR Of 19.6% During 2024-2032- IMARC Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

global Insect Protein Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,902.4 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during 2024-2032.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATE, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Insect Protein Market Report by Source (Coleoptera, Lepidoptera, Hymenoptera, Orthoptera, Hemiptera, Diptera, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Application (Animal Nutrition, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Supplements, Personal Care and Cosmetics), and Region 2024-2032, The global insect protein market size reached US$ 979.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,902.4 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Keyword Industry:

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Protein Source:

The global insect protein market is propelled by its sustainable and eco-friendly appeal. Insect farming stands out for its low environmental footprint, requiring significantly less land, water, and feed compared to traditional livestock. This efficient use of resources not only addresses concerns about the sustainability of food production but also aligns with the growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible products. As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and resource scarcity, insect protein offers a viable solution, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to a more sustainable global food system.

High Nutritional Value:

Insect protein is acclaimed for its high nutritional value, containing all essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals necessary for human health. Compared to conventional protein sources, insects such as crickets, mealworms, and black soldier flies offer a dense profile of nutrients, including high-quality protein, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, iron, zinc, and vitamin B12. This makes insect protein an attractive option for health-conscious consumers seeking alternative protein sources that do not compromise on nutritional benefits.

Expanding Application in Various Industries:

The insect protein market benefits from its expanding application across multiple industries, including food and beverage, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals. In the food sector, insect protein is being incorporated into snacks, bars, and even bakery products, appealing to consumers looking for novel and sustainable protein sources. In animal feed, it offers a high-quality, sustainable alternative to traditional feeds, supporting the health and growth of livestock and pets. The pharmaceutical industry explores insect protein's potential in developing nutritional supplements and medical products, leveraging its health benefits.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

. Aspire Food Group

.Chapul LLC

.Entomo Farms

.EnviroFlight LLC (Darling Ingredients)

.Goterra, Hexafly

.InnovaFeed SA

.Jimini's, nextProtein

.Protenga

.Protix B.V.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Source Insights:

.Coleoptera

.Lepidoptera

.Hymenoptera

.Orthoptera

.Hemiptera

.Diptera

.Others

Based on the source, the market has been categorized into coleoptera, lepidoptera, hymenoptera, orthoptera, hemiptera, diptera, and others.

Distribution Channel Insights:

.Offline

.Online

Offline companies dominated the largest segment in distribution channels as consumers prefer purchasing insect protein-based products in person, allowing for direct assessment of product quality and immediate access.

Application Insights:

.Animal Nutrition

oAqua Feed

oPoultry Feed

oOthers

.Food and Beverages

.Pharmaceutical and Supplements

.Personal Care and Cosmetics

Animal nutrition represented the largest segment in the insect protein market due to the high demand for sustainable and high-quality feed options in the livestock and aquaculture industries.

Market Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa

Europe emerged as the largest market for insect protein, driven by strong regulatory support, growing consumer acceptance of insect-based foods, and increased awareness of sustainability issues within the region.

Explore Full Report with Table of Contents:

Global Keyword Market Trends:

The global insect protein market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly protein sources, as insect farming requires less land, water, and feed compared to traditional livestock farming. Moreover, the high nutritional value of insect protein, rich in essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, is attracting health-conscious consumers.

Additionally, the expanding application of insect protein in various industries, including food and beverage, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals, broadens its market reach. Apart from this, growing awareness and acceptance of insect-based products among consumers, especially in Western countries, which is fueling the market growth.

Browse More Latest Reports:

.Pet Accessories Market:

.Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market:

.Fungicides Market:

.Identity Theft Protection Services Market:

.Musical Instrument Market:

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us.

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+ +1 631-791-1145

email us here