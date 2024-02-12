New Memoir Chronicles Author's Journey Of Personal Transformation And Empowerment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- BookTribUNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author LuciaBelia invites readers on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery and empowerment in her latest book, Eastern Star Rising . This compelling memoir chronicles LuciaBelia's profound healing from past traumas and her mastery of the Left-Hand Path, a transformative process that involved rigorous dedication, focus, and the relentless application of magick as an extension of herself. In an era filled with negativity, this book is sure to resonate with readers.With over 30 years of experience in the realms of the Right Hand Path and energy healing, LuciaBelia delves into the intricate process of ascension, guiding readers through the challenging terrain of self-initiation, self-deification, and shadow work. Eastern Star Rising unfolds as a testament to the arduous yet transformative journey towards becoming a fully empathetic and balanced individual.The narrative takes a captivating turn as LuciaBelia shares her encounters with the Demonic Gatekeepers and Satan, unveiling the pivotal role they played in her personal and spiritual evolution. The book also acknowledges the supportive individuals who stood by her side throughout this extraordinary odyssey.In a world filled with chaos, where the importance of self-love and self-care often takes a back seat, Eastern Star Rising serves as a poignant reminder that one must first help oneself before extending help to others. LuciaBelia's journey of empowerment is not just a personal triumph but also a valuable guide for readers seeking to embark on their own paths of self-discovery.Beyond being a gripping memoir, Eastern Star Rising offers practical tools for introspection, encouraging readers to delve deep within themselves, do the necessary internal work, and emerge whole on the other side. LuciaBelia's profound insights and the healing system she developed have been successfully incorporated into life coaching, resulting in remarkable transformations for her clients.Eastern Star Rising is more than a book. It is a roadmap for anyone aspiring to embrace their own transformative journey toward self-discovery and empowerment. LuciaBelia's compelling narrative resonates with authenticity, inspiring readers to embark on their own paths of healing and self-realization.Eastern Star Rising is available on Amazon and other retail outlets where books are sold.About the author:Author LuciaBelia is a certified INLP Hypnotherapist and life coach. She works with clients through shadow work, healing breath, breaking trauma bonds, the twelve-step program of anger management, radionics, and customized meditation tools. LuciaBelia believes everyone has their own traumas that they should reflect on and overcome. Through her own journey of facing her demons, she realized that through honesty and integrity, humanity can survive and flourish. LuciaBelia lives in the mountains of Central Maine with her Dogue De Bordeaux, Asmodeus. She loves baking, cooking, and gardening. LuciaBelia starts every morning by meditating over a cup of coffee and coming up with five things she's grateful for to kickstart her day while watching the sunrise as the fog lifts over the Mountains she calls home. Visit at .

