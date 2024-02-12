CRN Honors Coalfire As A 2024 MSP 500 And Security 100 Provider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The accolade reflects Coalfire's expertise delivering managed services for security engineering, vulnerability management, and continuous compliance



GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company, announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Coalfire to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security category for 2024.



CRN's MSP 500 list serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. These MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that simplify IT complexity, secure organizations, and optimize return on investment. The Managed Security 100 designation recognizes providers focused primarily on cloud-based security services.



Coalfire provides a unique breadth of managed services that secure customer environments to the rigorous standards of FedRAMP, among 60+ other security and privacy mandates governing banking, retail, healthcare, and other regulated industries. Founded on compliance assessments two decades ago, Coalfire has grown to include risk and engineering advisory as well as offensive security capabilities that uncover vulnerabilities across a customer's IT and physical environments. The company also offers managed security services that augment its experts' work. This combination enables customers to accelerate their time to compliance, which unlocks new revenue streams from regulated markets.



Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."



"This recognition echoes our reputation as a trusted security partner to hundreds of cloud providers and 1,800 of the world's most valuable enterprises," said Jeff Rector, Head of Global Channels and Partnerships, Coalfire. "Security is a team sport and we win with our partners, many of whom are also customers. They choose us for the elite expertise of our advisors, engineers, and white hat hackers who apply their skills in tandem with our managed security technologies."



The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at .



About Coalfire

Coalfire, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a global leader in cybersecurity services and solutions. The company offers cutting-edge offensive security, advisory, and compliance services, as well as develops technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP assessments and penetration testing services in the United States. For more information, visit and follow LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.



