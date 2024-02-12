Inventhelp Inventor Develops Natural Eyelashes For Deceased Individuals (LAX-1590)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an embalmer and wanted to create a more natural eyelash option for deceased individuals who have lost their eyelashes after death," said an inventor, from Torrance, Calif., "so I invented Truly Natural Eyelashes. My design offers an improved alternative to standard false lashes that never seem to match the face of the deceased."

The patent-pending invention provides improved eyelashes for deceased individuals in a mortuary setting. In doing so, it offers a more natural appearance. As a result, it eliminates the need to use standard eyelashes designed for the beauty industry and it can be employed on infants, the elderly, men, women, etc. The invention features a unique design that is easy to position so it is ideal for the funeral service industry, embalmers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

