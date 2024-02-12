FREE Online Tutoring And Homework Help Now Available To All K-12 California Students Through Local Libraries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) On-Demand Access to Expert Tutors Offered 24/7

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All California students in grades K-12 now have access to free online tutoring and homework help offered by California's public libraries through the

HelpNow Program, which is administered by Pacific Library Partnership (PLP), in partnership with the California State Library and Brainfuse.

The HelpNow Program ensures all California students can have access to high quality tutoring and homework help regardless of such barriers as high cost of tutoring, technology requirements, time constraints, transportation hurdles and other issues. With HelpNow, the goal is to even the playing field for all students, to ensure equity not just with tutoring but in overall educational attainment, especially for those with limited resources and access.

"More than 240,000 California students are already taking advantage of the free, top-notch, 24-7 tutoring," said Greg Lucas, State Librarian of California State Library. "Let's make it easier for even more to take advantage of this impactful service."

Students and families can get help by going to the HelpNow website href="" rel="nofollow" c , selecting their local library and then following the easy instructions (step-by-step instructions are available here ). Students do not need a library card to access the program.

"No longer do students have to physically meet with a tutor," said Justin Wasterlain, Assistant Director, PLP. "By going to the HelpNow website, students can access an expert tutor and get help immediately – anywhere, anytime, as long as they have access to an internet connected computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone. Students with no internet or computer at home can go to their local library to use the computers there."

The tutors are highly qualified subject-matter specialists holding college degrees – at least a bachelor's degree – and certifications in the area they tutor. They are selected only after a thorough review of their qualifications and proficiency in their subject area as well as interviewed to determine their ability to work with students in an online environment.

Additionally, tutoring support is available in multiple languages breaking down language barriers and making for a personalized learning experience for all California students. Languages served are English, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese and Tagalog.

The tutoring platform is secure and has features to protect families' privacy and security. Individual users are not required to create an account or provide personal information to receive assistance, providing an additional layer of privacy.

California State Library - Established in 1850, the California State Library is the central reference and research library for state government and the Legislature. It has an extensive collection of documents from and about the state's rich history and is one of the major genealogical reference libraries on the West Coast. The State Library is both a State and Federal Depository Library, providing free and open access to government information, and is a U.S. Patent and Trademark Resource Center. It is home to the Bernard E. Witkin State Law Library and the Braille and Talking Book Library. It also directs state and federal funds to support local public libraries and statewide library programs and services, including the HelpNow Program.



Pacific Library Partnership (PLP) - PLP is one of nine cooperative systems, which were formed through a statewide effort by the California State Library to consolidate library systems throughout the state to achieve efficiencies and realize further economies of scale. PLP works cooperatively with the other systems and provides support for state-wide initiatives such as adult and early literacy, immigration, and veterans resources.

There are 43 libraries within PLP, including 35 public libraries and 8 academic libraries. PLP manages the HelpNow Program.

Brainfuse - Brainfuse has completed millions of tutoring sessions and has become one of the world's leading online tutoring providers, serving a diverse client base of libraries, school districts, workforce centers, and higher education institutions. It provides the online platform for the HelpNow Program.

SOURCE Pacific Library Partnership