Ramco Systems Launches Ramco Payce, A Revolutionary Platform-Based Payroll Software

Offers swift implementation, lightning-fast payroll processing, and enhanced accuracy, enabling organizations with fast, effortless and precise payroll management

CHENNAI, India, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global payroll technology provider, Ramco Systems

announces the launch of Ramco Payce , a platform-based payroll software designed to redefine how businesses manage payroll. Payce capitalizes on advanced technologies such as serverless in-memory, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, along with Ramco's two decades of exceptional performance to help enterprises process payroll faster, effortlessly and accurately.

Revolutionizing payroll management with Ramco Payce:

Ramco Systems' Executive Leadership Team unveils the groundbreaking Ramco Payce

Quicker Implementation from months to weeks

No-Code Rule Building: Logical condition based intuitive rule builder with zero coding

Seamless Integration with HCM Products

AI-driven payroll compliance provides Real-Time and Error-Free Updates

Lightning-Fast Payroll Processing with ability to process large data within minutes

On-Demand Reporting allows users to build reports on DIY mode Guided Implementation , allowing users with less domain knowledge to excel implementation

Sundar Subramanian, CEO, Ramco Systems ,

said, "Today, as we unveil Payce, we celebrate our steadfast dedication to achieving greatness. From its inception, Payce has been driven by the purpose to empower our customers with revolutionary payroll management. With its robust features, intuitive design, and deep integration of AI, Payce will not only streamline payroll operations, but also provide organizations with strategic insights. We are immensely proud to bring this game-changing solution to market."

Rohit Mathur, SVP & SBU Head, HR and Payroll, Ramco Systems , said, "In our relentless pursuit of innovation the launch of Ramco Payce marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to streamline and simplify the complex landscape of payroll processing. Payce will empower payroll professionals, enabling them to navigate with efficiency and ease, offering them a modern, user-centric and lightning-fast payroll processing solution with zero technical intervention. Bundled with self-service reporting, no-code rule builder and payroll workspaces, Payce marks the beginning of a groundbreaking shift in payroll transformation with an emphasis on rapid and seamless implementation and simplified operations."

About Ramco Systems:

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 1000+ customers globally with 2million+ users, and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation Aerospace & Defense, and ERP.



