TRAWSFYNYDD THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR THE FIRST PATIENT TRIAL OF TRX01, A ONCE-DAILY PROTEASE INHIBITOR FOR THE TREATMENT OF COVID 19

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawsfynydd Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering antiviral treatments for respiratory viral diseases, today announced of a first-in-man clinical trial of the novel best-in-class COVID-19 treatment, TRX01, an inhibitor targeting the SARS-CoV-2 viral main protease (3CL,
Mpro).
"COVID-19 remains a significant global health concern, with SARS-CoV-2 infections posing a leading cause of mortality in the United States, especially among individuals aged 65 and above," stated C. David Pauza, PhD, CSO of Trawsfynydd Therapeutics. TRX01 was rationally designed as a best-in-class therapeutic, that does not require
ritonavir co-administration, and represents a major advance in the field. "We are thrilled to proceed with clinical development of this novel COVID-19 therapy, which may increase the options for treating this deadly viral disease," Dr. Pauza added.
The Phase 1 clinical trial marks the first assessment of human safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics for TRX01.
About Trawsfynydd Therapeutics, Inc.
Trawsfynydd Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company co-founded by Orbimed Advisors and Torrey Pines Investment, focuses on the discovery and development of best-in-class
antiviral treatments for respiratory viral diseases. The company is utilizing a hybrid AI platform (Expert Systems Inc.) that leverages proprietary data of key partners, chem-bio platforms, knowledge, and expertise to choose highly valuable molecular mechanisms of pathology for precision design and to accelerate the execution of discovery and development of best-in-class and first-in-class therapies. The company's team of seasoned drug developers are using their capabilities and platforms to become a leader in developing novel breakthrough medicines that maximize the clinical benefit of treatments for respiratory viral diseases. Ongoing programs in
Trawsfynydd are advancing clinical-stage assets for SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viral diseases. For more information, please visit .
Media Contact:
C. David Pauza, PhD
Chief Science Officer
[email protected]
