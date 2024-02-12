Diggrowth Announces The Launch Of Its Gen-AI Marketing Data Assistant -- Diggi-GPT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiGGrowth is thrilled to announce the launch of its ultimate Gen-AI marketing data assistant -

DiGGi-GPT.

With

a

passion for

precision

and

a

dash

of digital magic, DiGGi-GPT is set to revolutionize the way businesses navigate the

complexities

of

marketing

data.

DiGGi-GPT is a Gen-AI powerhouse that is primed to assist marketers in deciphering insights from their marketing data, optimizing campaigns, and making data-driven decisions that spell success.

"We're beyond thrilled to introduce DiGGi-GPT to the marketing community. Our aim is to demystify the complexities of data, empowering marketers of all levels to harness the full potential of Gen-AI, while using

DiGGrowth," said Taran Nandha, Founder and CEO at

DiGGrowth.

"The

one

thing

we

had

in

mind

while

developing

DiGGi-GPT

was

the

need

for

marketing

teams

and business users to have direct access to real-time insights without wrestling with data

blending, segmentation and SQL queries. We layered generative AI on top of our flagship product DiGGrowth to ensure that marketing teams always stay ahead of the curve," said Arpit

Srivastava, Product Head & Co-Founder.

About

DiGGrowth

Born

out

of

Growth Natives

and

based

on

real

customer

pain

points,

DiGGrowth is an

AI-driven, no-code

marketing analytics platform .

It

gives

CMOs, performance

marketers,

and

the entire marketing team the superpower to solve marketing analytics and attribution,

campaign tracking , and data integration

challenges. The platform, with its analytics and

attribution, also empowers marketers to deep-dive into metrics that make revenue

forecasting

easier

and

help

drive

sales

and

revenue.

About Growth Natives

Founded in 2019, Growth Natives is a modern customer engagement agency that combines state-of-the-art technology and creative expertise to help customers adapt to shifts in consumer behavior, technology, and business.

