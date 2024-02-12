Diggrowth Announces The Launch Of Its Gen-AI Marketing Data Assistant -- Diggi-GPT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiGGrowth is thrilled to announce the launch of its ultimate Gen-AI marketing data assistant -
DiGGi-GPT.
With
a
passion for
precision
and
a
dash
of digital magic, DiGGi-GPT is set to revolutionize the way businesses navigate the
complexities
of
marketing
data.
DiGGi-GPT is a Gen-AI powerhouse that is primed to assist marketers in deciphering insights from their marketing data, optimizing campaigns, and making data-driven decisions that spell success.
"We're beyond thrilled to introduce DiGGi-GPT to the marketing community. Our aim is to demystify the complexities of data, empowering marketers of all levels to harness the full potential of Gen-AI, while using
DiGGrowth," said Taran Nandha, Founder and CEO at
DiGGrowth.
"The
one
thing
we
had
in
mind
while
developing
DiGGi-GPT
was
the
need
for
marketing
teams
and business users to have direct access to real-time insights without wrestling with data
blending, segmentation and SQL queries. We layered generative AI on top of our flagship product DiGGrowth to ensure that marketing teams always stay ahead of the curve," said Arpit
Srivastava, Product Head & Co-Founder.
Click here
to explore all about DiGGi-GPT.
About
DiGGrowth
Born
out
of
Growth Natives
and
based
on
real
customer
pain
points,
DiGGrowth is an
AI-driven, no-code
marketing analytics platform .
It
gives
CMOs, performance
marketers,
and
the entire marketing team the superpower to solve marketing analytics and attribution,
campaign tracking , and data integration
challenges. The platform, with its analytics and
attribution, also empowers marketers to deep-dive into metrics that make revenue
forecasting
easier
and
help
drive
sales
and
revenue.
About Growth Natives
Founded in 2019, Growth Natives is a modern customer engagement agency that combines state-of-the-art technology and creative expertise to help customers adapt to shifts in consumer behavior, technology, and business.
Logo:
SOURCE DiGGrowth
MENAFN12022024003732001241ID1107842006
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.