Gradient Cyber Integrates Azure Protection Into Its MXDR Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gradient Cyber , the mid-market leader in MXDR, today announced that its Extended Managed and Detection Response (MXDR) solution includes protection for Microsoft Azure workloads and applications.



With most data breaches now targeting cloud-stored data, virtual private connections (VPCs) and their contents are prime targets for cyber threats. Gradient Cyber's MXDR solution now expands protection to Azure, safeguarding the entire IT infrastructure from breaches, unauthorized access, and modern cybercriminal tactics. By meticulously monitoring and protecting applications and sensitive data, this integration ensures confidence in utilizing Azure to its fullest potential.

Businesses today heavily rely on cloud services. However, migrating workloads and applications to the cloud necessitates stringent security measures, especially in threat detection and response. "Our direct integration of operating and security telemetry from Azure Monitor and Microsoft Sentinel into Gradient Cyber's XDR platform guarantees thorough protection,” said Anjan Panneer Selvam, Chief Technology Officer at Gradient Cyber.“Thanks to APIs, the integration process is swift and seamless. Within minutes, we can gain access to comprehensive user activity logs, sign-in data, security alerts, and administrative logs, crucial for early threat detection and response.”

Gradient Cyber's MXDR empowers businesses to embrace cloud adoption securely by ensuring comprehensive monitoring and protection of their applications and sensitive data. This strategic Azure integration fortifies the defense against the dynamic and evolving landscape of cyber threats. Coupled with its 24/7/365 human-in-the-loop (HITL) SOC analysis service, Gradient Cyber offers a comprehensive white-glove solution without the need for extra overhead or resource additions, all at an affordable price tailored for the mid-market.

About Gradient Cyber

Gradient Cyber provides the leading mid-market Managed Detection and Response (MXDR) solution - which bolsters your cybersecurity posture, compliance, and business resilience by pinpointing and halting attacks before they lead to financial setbacks, operational disruptions, data breaches, or reputational harm. Our open XDR platform integrates a variety of endpoint, identity, network and cloud data sources. Advanced analytics connect and contextualize data signals into prioritized alerts which are vetted by cyber analysts and converted into response / remediation action. Combined with our 24x7 SOC, and white-glove service model Gradient Cyber ensures high customer satisfaction at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches.

