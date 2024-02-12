(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cupid Shifts to Long-Term Relationship Management Services, Boosting Earnings to $334,804

Waltham, MA, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary®, the market leader in cloud-based total compensation management software and data solutions, announced today that Cupid is getting a raise. Cupid, the lovable cherub with centuries of experience in bringing couples together, is no longer needed for matchmaking. AI and intelligent matching meet that market demand. Instead of shooting a bow and arrow to bring couples together, Cupid is upskilling by offering services that keep couples together. With these new skills, Cupid has the potential to earn up to $334,804 per year.

“AI is changing the job market. New technology means that everyone must gain new skills to remain competitive. Cupid is no exception and has been working hard over the past year to add the services couples want,” said John Sumser, VP of Marketing for Salary.“Cupid no longer focuses on bringing couples together. With new skills, Cupid now helps couples stay together.”

Facing reduced demand for“meet-cute” services due to AI-based dating apps, Cupid trained to take on new roles such as cardiac technician, relationship manager, counselor, and referee. These roles allow Cupid to offer a whole new suite of services, while increasing overall salary. According to Salary, if you add up all of Cupid's new roles and look up the median compensation on Salary, Cupid makes a total of $334,804 in the Boston area.

Cardiac technician - $51,124

Account relationship manager - $133,600

Counselor - $59,933

Sports referee - $45,914

Cupid turned to Salary to identify related high-paying jobs because Salary is the market leader with more than 15,000 unique job titles across 225 industries. Salary offers the most comprehensive and accurate global compensation information on the market, even for Cupid.

ABOUT SALARY

Salary® has been solving the complex human capital needs of global organizations for more than 20 years. Today, over 30,000 organizations in 22 countries use Salary's solutions to confidently hire and retain talent so they can better compete in a constantly changing landscape. Offering the most precise data set on the market, Salary provides more than 10 billion data points across more than 225 industries using our powerful, proprietary AI framework and backwards propagating neural network machine learning to get pay right. The company's flagship product CompAnalyst® is the cornerstone of the compensation management software platform. It empowers organizations with a suite of tools that simplifies hiring, eliminates compensation guesswork, and increases retention. Building trust with employees depends on fair pay and Salary's solutions get pay right. For more information, please visit

CONTACT: Jayle Damasco Salary 781-786-7590 ...