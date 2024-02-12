Canary Completes First-In-Human Trial Of Cardiac Auscultation Monitoring Sensor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



The Cardiac Auscultation monitoring device was trialed for use with heart failure patients as an adjunct to care in monitoring the effectiveness of congestive heart failure medication management

The limited clinical trial represents the first human implantation of a cardiac auscultation sensor device Heart failure affects one in five people, with half dying within five years of diagnosis



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canary Medical, a medical data company focused on the development and commercialization of its patented implantable sensor technology and complementary data and analytics ecosystem, today announced the completion of the first-in-human limited feasibility trial of their Cardiac Auscultation (Acoustic) monitoring sensor device. The device is being developed as a first-in-class implantable sensor to provide daily adjunctive objective cardiac parameter measurements enabling patients and clinicians to better manage their congestive heart failure symptoms with current medication management tools. This trial, conducted in Paraguay, represents the first successful human implantation of a cardiac auscultation sensor device.

The first-in-man trial was designed to ascertain the sensitivity, specificity and final design specifications of the device's microphone system. The trial was completed successfully on two patients and demonstrated mitral regurgitation sound signals are visible by the sensor when compared to normal acoustic heart signals.

“Today Canary Medical announced the first step in expanding our sensor technology applications outside of orthopedics. The Cardiac Auscultation monitor is just one of the exciting new products that will drive the future growth of our Company,” said Bill Hunter, M.D., Founding Member and Chief Executive Officer of Canary Medical.“Congratulations to our world-class research and development team and thank you to the individuals who were the first to receive this new technology. While these are early results, we believe that the future is bright for patients who will benefit from Canary's expanded sensor portfolio in the years to come.”

The U.S. heart failure market is projected to be $70B annually by 2030. One in five people will develop heart failure in their lifetime with half of patients dying within five years of their diagnosis.

About Canary Medical

Canary Medical is a medical data company focused on the development and commercialization of its patented implantable sensor technology and complementary data and analytics ecosystem. In 2021, Canary Medical introduced canturioTMte, the world's first“smart knee” tibial extension, which is implanted in the body where it monitors patient activity and joint performance, and transmits data to the cloud, autonomously, requiring almost no patient compliance or physician involvement. The Company was conceived and created with the vision that healthcare transformation requires reliable and cost-effective healthcare data and that the effective monitoring and analysis of that data will produce better outcomes for patients at lower costs. Canary Medical is led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, researchers and data scientists globally regarded for their expertise in medical device design, development and data informatics.

For more information contact us at ... or visit . Follow Canary Medical on Twitter at @CanaryMedical .

Investor Contact

Monica Kendrick

Canary Medical

Senior Vice President, Communications

...

Media Contacts

Jonathan Pappas

LifeSci Communications

...

o: (857) 205-4403

Products presented herein are research and development concepts that may be developed into medical devices for US Food and Drug Administration commercial market application review and subsequent commercial use. These representations are forward looking research design concepts and have not entered development and are not commercially available.

Legal Disclaimers

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the successful completion of research and development, completion of clinical trials, marketing of the products described above, acceptance of such products by the medical community, regulatory approvals, and numerous other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Canary does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will canary be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

The information contained in this presentation, including the accompanying oral commentary, is provided solely for the purpose of acquainting you, as its recipient, with Canary Medical and its subsidiaries (the“Company”,“we”,“us” or“our”) and its executive personnel.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, nor will we make any offer, solicitation or sale of such securities in any state, province or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

All trademarks are the exclusive property of their respective owners.