Goodtime Hustle Unleashes A Sonic Odyssey With Big In Bangladesh - Album Release On March 1, 2024

Seattle's Goodtime Hustle are releasing their new album "Big In Bangladesh" on March 1st! Expect a journey mixing alt-country, jam band, and psychedelic rock.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seattle's genre-blending phenomenon, Goodtime Hustle , is gearing up to release their highly anticipated sophomore album, "Big In Bangladesh ," on March 1, 2024. This musical odyssey promises to push the boundaries of their eclectic sound and build on the success of their debut, "Goodtime Hustle."Recorded at Seattle's iconic Birdhouse Studio under the guidance of engineer Steven Andrea, "Big In Bangladesh" features 12 original tracks delving into themes of confusion, chaos, and self-discovery. From the powerful rock anthem "Back To The One" to the introspective ballad "Those Were The Days," the album immerses listeners in the expansive musical universe of Goodtime Hustle.Bud Weather's soulful vocals, Chris Denny's searing guitar prowess, and the dynamic rhythm section anchored by Michael Gagliardo on bass and Tom Lash on drums create a tour de force, showcasing the band's evolution as both songwriters and performers. "Big In Bangladesh" promises to captivate longtime fans and newcomers alike with its infectious hooks, soaring harmonies, and improvisational brilliance.Scheduled for release on March 1, 2024, "Big In Bangladesh" will be accompanied by a series of tour dates. Goodtime Hustle, known for their dynamic live shows and unwavering work ethic, is positioned to emerge as one of the most exciting and innovative bands on the contemporary music scene. Brace yourself for the enchantment of "Big In Bangladesh" – a musical journey like no other!Album Title: Big In BangladeshRelease Date: March 1, 2024Genre: Psychedelic RockFans are encouraged to presave the album on Spotify.The band is @goodtimehustle on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

