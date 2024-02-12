New Crumbl Cookies App Available On Apple Vision Pro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A look at the Crumbl Cookies App within Apple Vision Pro

- Jason McGowan, CEO and co-founder of CrumblLINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crumbl , a leader in the culinary tech space, has created a new spatial computing app available on the cutting-edge Apple Vision Pro , running on the revolutionary visionOS. The Crumbl Cookie App is the first food and beverage apps supported on visionOS. This app marks a significant milestone in Crumbl's commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and enhancing the user experience for their patrons.Crumbl Cookies AppCrumbl's app for Apple Vision Pro is designed with a streamlined order flow, offering users a seamless and efficient way to indulge in their favorite cookies. Leveraging high-quality, high-definition images, the app presents a visually immersive experience that engages users from the moment they enter the platform. The simplified interface incorporates autofill options, minimizing the need for extensive typing, and ensuring a swift ordering process for Apple Vision Pro users.Incorporating user-centric features, the Crumbl Cookies App for Apple Vision Pro enhances the overall experience through:Immersive Animation: The app introduces a captivating animation for adding cookies to an order, allowing users to visually track their selections as they make their way to the iconic Pink Box. This innovative approach deviates from the conventional iOS app version, where cookies automatically appear in the Pink Box after selection.Express Ordering: A new Express Ordering section offers an automated pre-selected variety 4-Pack or 6-Pack Box of cookies, providing users with a convenient and time-saving option for their cravings.Default Delivery Options: Ordering through the Crumbl Cookies App defaults to delivery, with the flexibility to easily switch to curbside pickup or in-store pickup, catering to the diverse preferences of users.Effortless Payment: The payment method seamlessly defaults to Apple Pay, ensuring a secure and frictionless transaction process.Receipt and Status Viewing: After placing an order, users are directed to a receipt view where they can conveniently track their order and monitor the delivery status, contributing to a transparent and informed consumer journey.Integration with Siri: The Crumbl Cookies App for Apple Vision Pro is also compatible with Siri. Users can initiate orders effortlessly by simply saying, "Siri, order Crumbl cookies," automating the delivery ordering process and allowing users to multi-task within Apple Vision Pro. Users can also order pickup through Siri by saying,“Siri, order Crumbl cookies for pickup.”The Crumbl Cookies App for Apple Vision Pro is available on the App Store on visionOS, reflecting Crumbl's commitment to providing an enhanced, efficient, and delightful cookie-ordering experience for our tech-savvy audience.“When starting this project, we considered porting our existing iOS app to visionOS, but we learned this new platform creates a lot of new opportunities for designing and building an app. With new user interaction such as Apple Vision Pro's eye tracking, we learned the importance of providing visual feedback. Because of this, we decided we could create a greater experience specifically designed for Apple Vision Pro,” said Colton Lemmon, Sr. Software Engineer (iOS) at Crumbl.In its commitment to innovation and excellence, Crumbl remains steadfast in its pursuit of redefining the confectionary landscape through the seamless integration of technology and baking mastery. With an unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries and delighting palates, Crumbl looks forward to continuing its journey as a leading tech-driven bakery, consistently delivering unparalleled taste and tech experiences to its cherished patrons."Our new app is a game-changer, designed with our customers in mind. I'm thrilled for them to experience its convenience and efficiency firsthand," said Jason McGowan, CEO and co-founder of Crumbl.About CrumblCrumbl is a leading innovator in the culinary tech space, redefining the cookie experience through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to excellence. With a vision for the future, Crumbl continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the world of sweet indulgences. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 900 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl's iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don't miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl's social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.

Crumbl Press

Crumbl

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok