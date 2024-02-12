Duffelbags: Houston's Homegrown Bag Brand Making Waves Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OEM Bag Manufacturing

Duffelbags Wholesale Logo

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS OF BAGS

From Humble Beginnings to OEM Innovations - A Story of Resilience and Community Impact

- Grapeson WilsonHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since 1990, Duffelbags , located in the heart of Houston, Texas, has been serving the community with quality bags for every occasion. Whether quickly mass-producing customized bags for PPE companies during the height of the pandemic or sharing their love by assisting companies with personalized gifts for each of their precious employees, Duffelbags is ready for anything.Humble BeginningsDuffelbags's story began with a simple duffel bag (DB), a bag named after the Belgian town in which the concept was first conceived. Desiring to give a personalized gift to a loved one, Duffelbags expanded to include embroidery and print services for not only themselves but also those around them. Focused on the needs of the community, they have tailored our business model, especially to each customer. From creating bags for those shooting hoops and making touchdowns to those keeping our community safe through local fire and police stations, they are here for everyone.New Trajectory: OEMToday, Duffelbags is broadening its scope with a customization design process to manufacture bags tailored to any need. Partnering with OEM companies in this new frontier, Duffelbags hopes to serve their resources to expand their impact. While OEM companies manufacture the components, Duffelbags will design bags fitting the requirements for their various parts. Going to Duffelbags/wholesale , they hope to expand their partnership with various organizations. Whether a reusable bag for a portable trailer hitch or a flight bag transporting medical samples, the OEM integration will highlight Duffelbags's innovation and reliability that started with a simple DB. Using such a broad pallet to paint a business strategy has been a challenge faced by Duffelbags owner, Grapeson Wilson. As a CPA, he has dealt with various businesses, each varying in its own degree of challenges. Grapeson understands the need for a company that provides reliable recurring orders, offers a good deal of value-added items for each transaction, and serves several market segments while highlighting a few. He has done this in only three years, after purchasing Duffelbags in 2020.CEO BackgroundGrapeson Wilson is a story himself. Immigrating across the ocean with his family to start a new life, each business has built resilience and innovation over the years in the beautiful city of Houston. Grapeson utilizes his background as a CPA to advise his decisions. Taking a“double barrel” approach with Duffelbags, he focuses on offering quality bags for both his retail and wholesale customers as he adds a new page with duffelbags/wholesale, honing into OEM production.

Grapeson Wilson

Duffelbags

+1 281-498-9791

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube