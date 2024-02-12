Viking Pest Control Voted Top Workplace For Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Viking Pest Control is a 2024 Top Workplace 4 Years Running!

- Paul Bergman, President of Viking Pest ControlBASKING RIDGE, NJ, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Viking Pest Control is proud to have been voted“Top Workplace” and achieved The Top Workplace award in New Jersey by NJ for the fourth consecutive year.Our team was again proudly awarded the Top Workplace award for 2024. The recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered anonymously. The confidential survey uniquely measures various drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.This award is granted to companies that create a culture where employees feel engaged, appreciated, and fulfilled. Paul Bergmann, President of Viking Pest Control, said,“Earning a Top Workplaces is a badge of honor since it comes from our employees, and we are honored they voted this way. We are proud to share this award with our team and our customers.”What sets Viking Pest Control apart from other companies when it comes to a career choice?.A working environment that values meaningful work, open-minded supportive managers, and clued-in employees providing transformative solutions for customers..Enforced background checks for all employees and a drug-free working environment to ensure a safe space for all team members..Numerous benefits, including paid vacation time, health coverage, and more..A healthy work atmosphere with opportunities to learn about and adopt new technology and meet new challenges..Diversity – employees feel accepted and valued at Viking Pest Control, regardless of gender or ethnicity.Viking Pest Control has over 40 years of experience in the pest control industry, continually delivering customer service that exceeds industry norms.President of Viking Pest Control, Paul Bergmann, says,“Creating an environment where everyone feels respected, valued, and empowered to contribute is at the heart of our culture. Viking believes a diverse team leads to different individual characteristics and perspectives, integral to company growth. As a result, our employees feel accepted and valued at Viking Pest, which, along with customer satisfaction, is our ultimate success.”Look no further if you are searching for a job in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, or The Eastern Shore of Maryland at a reputable company. Viking team members enjoy extensive training, competitive benefits, and a friendly and supportive work environment. Check out our job openings to learn what positions are currently hiring. Find out what it means to work at one of the Top Places to Work!The company creates effective and efficient pest management solutions for residents and business owners in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. The company is a QualityPro member, meaning that its customers are sure to receive professional pest management solutions performed by certified and qualified individuals. Viking's employees are held to high standards. Viking is proud also to have been named Forbes Advisor one of the 10 Best Pest Control Companies for 2024; the Spruce named Viking the Best Pest Control company for Sustainability.Those interested in joining the Viking Pest Control team can check out open opportunities here .

Other