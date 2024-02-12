Time Is Running Out: Life Time's 3 Key Tips For Choosing A Summer Camp

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Registration for Life Time's flexible summer camps now open for members with kids ages 5 to 12

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer creeping closer, parents are now on the lookout for engaging activities to fill their kids' days once school is out. Life Time (NYSE: LTH ), which serves more than 31,000 children aged 5 to 12 annually at its summer camps across North America, offers these tips from its Kids experts to guide parents in selecting a camp this year.

Life Time's summer camps are designed to give children an unforgettable experience full of adventures, sports, activities, and friendships, all while keeping them active through the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, active children tend to have better grades in school, improved concentration and better cognitive performance.

- Consider a summer camp that engages kids in new active experiences, helps them learn different skills and encourages them to be healthy. Every Life Time Summer Camp includes weekly themes, from science experiments to outdoor exploration, giving kids an opportunity to learn and try something new every day. Two electives are included every week including art, STEAM activities, sports, athletic training, dance, coding, cheer and pickleball. There are also weekly Friday field trips to museums, zoos, aquariums, waterparks, amusement parks and other local attractions.- Parents are busier now than ever before. Be sure to check that your summer camp start and end times work for everyone. Many camps have forced times for drop-off and pick-up, creating extra challenges. Life Time has extended hours to accommodate parents' busy schedules. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Before care (7-9 a.m.) and aftercare (4-6 p.m.) are included in the cost of camp. Additionally, consider asking about flexible payment options. At Life Time, parents can pay in full during registration, or choose a flex payment plan for the same total price.Summer is a great time to get kids started with swim lessons. Why not cross two things off the list with a summer camp that includes swim lessons? Registration for Life Time's summer camps includes twice weekly swim lessons supervised by lifeguards and trained professionals, ensuring parents' peace of mind regarding water safety throughout the season.

"What truly sets our summer camps apart at Life Time is the quality and variety of content your child will be experiencing. Each day has a unique lesson plan, so kids never get bored," said Samantha Stark, Senior Director of Life Time's Kids Programming. "If you add in our unique offering of electives and swim lessons, kids at Life Time's camps will be well-equipped to have a healthy, happy summer."

Busy families at Life Time looking for an exciting way to keep their kids healthy and active this summer can now register for the Life Time's 2024 Summer Camps. For more information about camps near you and to register, visit the Life Time Summer Camps website .

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

