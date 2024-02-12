Call2recycle Canada Launches North America’S First ‘Smart’ Battery Recycling Container

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 'smart' technology will enhance safety and optimize battery recycling

Toronto, ON, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call2Recycle , Canada's leading battery collection and recycling program, today announced the launch of its innovative smart battery recycling container under its new consumer brand, Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!. As the first to bring this cutting-edge 'smart' solution to North America, Call2Recycle is leading the charge in redefining the battery recycling experience for Canadians.

The new smart battery recycling containers were developed by Call2Recycle in consultation with leading global recycling organizations. The new devices merge innovation and sustainability to minimize risk and significantly enhance program safety, operational efficiency, and collection site convenience. The vivid new Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! logo and graphics are employed to improve public education and battery recycling awareness, which will ultimately lead to an increase in critical metals recovered from these batteries contributing to Canada's circular economy.

“At Call2Recycle, we believe in making battery disposal more responsible, safe, and convenient for Canadians nationwide,” said Jon McQuaid, Vice President, Marketing, Communications, and Innovation for Call2Recycle Canada.“Our new consumer brand, Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, coupled with the launch of our innovative smart containers, reinforces this commitment. We are excited to welcome Canadians to the new face of battery recycling, where responsibility meets innovation.”

The smart containers surpass the capabilities of traditional battery recycling containers, marking a significant advancement in safety and environmental impact throughout the battery collection process. By integrating advanced technology to create an intelligent system, the containers elevate battery safety through remote monitoring capabilities. This feature alerts collection sites to any increases in temperature, mitigating the risk of a thermal event.

Sensors in the containers remotely monitor the fill level and notify program managers when a pick-up is required. This makes transport and the support of collection sites seamless and efficient. Designed with a focus on reusability, these containers reduce the need for the manufacturing, shipping, recycling, and disposing of individual boxes and materials, significantly reducing waste and the program's overall environmental footprint.

The new smart battery recycling containers will be strategically placed in public locations throughout Canada starting in February, providing greater accessibility for individuals to collect, protect, and drop off their household batteries responsibly and safely. With the prominent inclusion of the "Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!" brand, vibrant design, and a distinctive QR code, Canadians will gain access to safety and program information, creating a more interactive and engaging recycling experience.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada's leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, its household and e-bike battery collection and recycling program. The organization operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 45 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It upholds its commitment to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001, as well as exclusively contracting with an ISO 27001 certified supplier for all IT infrastructure management. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of more than 10,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

