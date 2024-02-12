New Cookbook Features Culturally Rich & Simple Recipes From Iran And France

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shiraz and Syrah

Mina Abdi

SHIRAZ & SYRAH by Mina Abdi

- Amazon ReviewerUNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Embark on a culinary adventure of dynamic flavor in chef Mina Abdi 's debut cookbook, .SHIRAZ & SYRAH is a delicious convergence of Persian and French cuisines that transcend time and place, bringing two worlds together in your kitchen. Chef Mina invites you to explore the intertwining histories of Iran's rich culture and aromatic street food and the elegant flavors of French cuisine.Her easy-to-follow recipes include a dazzling assortment of soups, salads, appetizers, entrees and desserts for everyone to enjoy, from onion egg drop soup and roasted cauliflower salad to pistachio-crusted lamb chops and Persian love cakes.Originally from Iran, Mina grew up surrounded by old family recipes and traditional dishes. In SHIRAZ & SYRAH, Mina shares vivid memories of growing up in Iran, where cooking is the“intricate story” of local culture,“passed from generation to generation, and carefully kept alive for centuries.”After mastering Persian cooking, Mina went to train in French culinary schools. Her love of both Persian and French cuisines prompted her to combine them in one book for foodies to enjoy. In SHIRAZ & SYRAH, Mina makes unique food accessible for everyday enjoyment, keeping her recipes simple and doable, while providing cultural context for a lot of her recipes and ingredients.With breathtaking photography and beautiful design, SHIRAZ & SYRAH is a celebration of culture, love, and the pure joy of exceptional food.Praise for SHIRAZ & SYRAH is already rolling in!“French and especially Persian cuisine can be intimidating. This book makes it easy. Everything is beautifully photographed with easy-to-follow instructions. Chef Mina Abdi makes everything personable and more importantly, accessible to all levels of cooks.” - reviewerSHIRAZ & SYRAH is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORMina Abdi is a professional chef. She has been cooking for family and friends, restaurants, and events for the last fifty years. Originally from Iran, Mina grew up surrounded by old family recipes and traditional dishes. Inspired by Iran's appreciation for culture and cuisine, she mastered Persian cooking and grew eager to explore other countries' dishes. Mina trained as a chef in French culinary schools, slowly learning to perfect savory recipes and pastries. Her love of both Persian and French cuisines prompted her to combine them in one book for foodies to enjoy. Whether it's an exotic Persian dish or an elegant French meal, Mina believes in making every recipe approachable and delicious.

Mina Abdi

Mina Abdi, Author

email us here