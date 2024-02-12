Centre Technologies Recognized In Elite 150 On CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Centre Technologies names among Elite 150 for the 2024 CRN MSP 500.

Centre Technologies has been recognized by CRN as a top MSP in North America for 2024. Additionally, they are ranked in the Elite 150 MSP.

- Chris Pace CEO and Founder, Centre TechnologiesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Managed Service Providers are at the core of success for businesses worldwide. Without these pivotal services, much of the world's primary needs would not be met. Centre Technologies is recognized for providing those services.Centre Technologies has been featured on the MSP 500 List in 2016, 2019-2023. 2024 marks its fifth consecutive listing . Through this rewarding recognition, Centre Technologies has been acknowledged for its game-changing, forward-thinking cloud and cybersecurity strategies that are changing the landscape of the IT channel. Centre has helped businesses in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, San Antonio, and most recently, Broken Arrow, OK to increase operational efficiency, improve IT investments, and innovate IT solutions that promote exponential growth via exceptional managed services."We're continuing to grow and achieve more this year. It's exciting to be recognized by The Channel for the things we build ourselves on: providing quality, local solutions to those who need it," says CEO and founder, Chris Pace.CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List is separated into three categories: The Security 100, the Pioneer 250, and the Elite 150. The Security 100 list highlights MSPs with expertise in cloud-based security services. The Pioneer 250 list recognizes businesses that have built their business model around providing managed services to the SMB market. The Elite 150 list highlights businesses that have an extensive managed services portfolio. This includes both on-premises and off-premises capabilities built for both midmarket and enterprise customers.In order to provide premier solutions Centre employs quality tools including, but not limited to, Backup and Disaster Recovery, Proactive Vulnerability Scanning, and Email Services. Centre remains passionate about delivering an enterprise-grade experience with personalized service and a local touch to businesses across the SMB space in Texas and the surrounding areas.For more information on Centre Technologies and its technology solutions and IT services, visit the website. The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online.

