'Surviving Mann' Takes On The Great White North, Premiering On The Game+ Network Starting Monday, February 12 At 8:30Pm

Surviving Mann Canadian Debut On The Game+ Network

The Series Puts the Spotlight on the Ultimate Survival Challenge, with Appearances by Celebrity Guests Including Randy Couture, Sheriff Mark Lamb, & Mike Glover

- Don MannTORONTO, ONTARIO, CA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The adrenaline-pumping hit show "Surviving Mann" is set to captivate Game+ audiences as it makes its debut this Monday, February 12. Viewers will be able immerse themselves in this stunning test of strength, strategy, and survival, as the series airs six times weekly with new episodes premiering Mondays at 8:30pm ET.This high-stakes military challenge competition is unlike any other. Hosted by SEAL Team 6 Spec Ops veteran, extreme adventure innovator, and New York Times Best-Selling author Don Mann, "Surviving Mann" is not just a show-it's the ultimate survival challenge, as contestants are taken to remote training locations to battle for the chance to lead Mann's definitive tactical team.Additionally, joining Mann each season is a slate of celebrity co-hosts that includes MMA legend Randy Couture (Season 1),“America's Sheriff” Mark Lamb (Season 2), and renowned survival tactics expert Mike Glover of Fieldcraft Survival (Season 3 - currently filming)."Packed with the perfect blend of action, drama, and physical competition, 'Surviving Mann' is the perfect complement to the Game+ lineup," said Chad Midgley, VP of Content for Anthem. "We look forward to sharing it with our viewers throughout Canada when the series debuts on February 12, and we hope that it will continue to inspire a new wave of survival enthusiasts.""Bringing 'Surviving Mann' to Canada through Game+ marks a significant milestone for the series,” Mann said.“I am eager to see how Canadian fans engage with the show's challenges and lessons in resilience, survival, and strategy. It's an honor to share our journey and inspire audiences in The Great White North.""Our vision for 'Surviving Mann' was to create a show that pushes boundaries and tests the limits of human endurance, while inspiring viewers to take on and explore new challenges," said Bob Cefail, CEO of American Stories Entertainment. "Launching on the Game+ Network signifies an exciting new chapter for us, and we are confident that the show will resonate with Canadian audiences from all walks of life. We look forward to this new adventure and the opportunity to inspire and entertain our Northern neighbors."Don't Miss Out!Tune in to Game+ starting Monday, February 12th, at 8:30pm ET to catch the thrilling premiere of "Surviving Mann." Join us to see who will rise to the challenge and emerge victorious in this unparalleled test of survival.For more information about "Surviving Mann" and its airing schedule, please visit the Game+ website.About American StoriesAmerican Stories Entertainment, Inc. ( ) shines a spotlight on the heart of America by telling authentic, inspiring stories that enrich and entertain our viewers. From adrenaline-fueled adventures in the great outdoors, to the trials and triumphs of entrepreneurs, we cover a wide array of topics that are both entertaining and informative. Whether it's exploring military, law enforcement, and survival techniques, following the journeys of competitive athletes, or learning about innovative business strategies, our shows offer a captivating glimpse into the lives of everyday Americans.About Game+Game+ ( ) is a North American sports channel that airs both live event and studio-based programming featuring emerging and popular sports content. In addition to fast-paced live action sports programming from across the globe, Game+ presents the absolute best in sports analysis, wrestling, strength and endurance, action-adventure series and lifestyle programming. The channel is available on IPTV, cable, satellite systems and subscription streaming services across North America. Game+ is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. , a leading global sports media company. For more information, visit and @GamePlusNetwork on X.Media Contacts:Jordan Lee – 727.977.8887 - ...;Cindy Ronzoni, Anthem Communications – ...

