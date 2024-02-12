Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Visit Ram Temple With Family, Offer Prayers

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya (UP), Feb 12 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday accompanied by their respective families.

They were welcomed by temple trust secretary Champat Rai, who took them around the shrine complex.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "I had the privilege of having the divine darshan of Ram Lalla ji in the Shri Ram temple. Bhagwant ji and his family were also present on this occasion. Everyone together had darshan of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram Ji and prayed for the progress of the country and the welfare of all humanity. May Lord Shri Ramchandra ji bless everyone. Jai Shri Ram."

This is the second trip of Kejriwal to Ayodhya in recent times after his visit to the holy site in 2021.

It may be recalled that the Delhi Chief Minister had not attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, which was headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the grand ceremony on January 22, Kejriwal had claimed that he did not receive a formal invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha event.

"They had sent me a letter, and after we called them, they said a team would come to formally invite me. But no one came. But it does not matter. In the letter, they wrote that a lot of VIPs and VVIPs would come for the event and, for security reasons, only one person would be allowed," Kejriwal had said.

Kejriwal had also called the Pran Pratishtha ceremony a "matter of immense pride and happiness" for everyone across the country and the world.

He had also promised that his government would put in efforts to run more trains from the national capital to Ayodhya.

