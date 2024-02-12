Transfection Technologies Market Worth $1.8 Billion | Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfection Technologies Market

in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. Increasing demand for advanced therapies owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the increasing R&D expenditure for drug discovery and development, is also aiding the adoption of transfection technologies. However, limited transfection efficiency and stringent regulatory standards are the major restraints to market growth. Download an Illustrative overview: Browse in-depth TOC on "Transfection Technologies Market" 517 - Tables

48 - Figures

399 - Pages Transfection Technologies Market

Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Method, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing focus on personalized medicine Key Market Drivers Growing demand for cell & gene therapy

The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share by product type in the

transfection technologies market in 2022.

By product type, the transfection technologies market has been further categorized kits & reagents and equipment. Kits & reagents accounted for the largest share of the transfection technologies market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality reagents to transfect nucleic acids into cells. Additionally, the growing R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical industry and the increased initiatives by governments in various countries to strengthen their healthcare capabilities are supporting the growth of this market.

The viral vector-based transfection segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Based on the method, the transfection technologies market has been segmented into physical transfection, biochemical based transfection, and viral vector-based transfection. In 2022, the physical transfection segment accounted for the largest share of the transfection technologies market. However, the viral vector-based transfection segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2028. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for advanced therapies and growing research activities in the field of life sciences and cell biology.

The therapeutic delivery segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the transfection technologies market in 2022.

Based on application, the transfection technologies market has been segmented into therapeutic delivery, biomedical research, protein production, and cell-based microarray. In 2022, the therapeutic delivery segment accounted for the largest share of the transfection technologies market. One of the major factors driving the growth of this segment is rising incidences of chronic and rare diseases. Additionally, the rising investments in discovering new ways to develop innovative cell-based products are driving the segment growth.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment in the transfection technologies market in 2022.

Based on the end user, the transfection technologies market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs and CDMOs, academic & research institutes and other end users. In 2022, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share. This can be attributed to the increasing advancements in biopharmaceutical industries. Cell and tissue-based technologies are commonly associated with transfection technologies for cell transfection. Therefore, increasing demand for cell and gene therapy is one of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

The North America region catered for the largest share of the transfection technologies market in 2022.

The transfection technologies market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The North America region is witnessing increasing investments and research activities in the field of drug discovery and development. The need for advanced therapies due to rising incidence of cancer has contributed to the demand for transfection technologies.

Request Sample Pages:

Transfection Technologies Market

Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing demand for cell & gene therapy

Restraint:

Limited efficiency oftransfection technologies

Opportunities:

Increasing focus on personalized medicine

Challenge:

Concern related to thecytotoxicity and transfection in hard-to-transfect cells

Key Market Players of Transfection Technologies Industry :

Key players in the transfection technologies market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands),

Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Polyplus) (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), MaxCyte (US), Revvity (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Promega Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), BOC Sciences (US), RJH BIOSCIENCES (Canada), Synvolux (Netherlands), Altogen Biosciences (US), BioIVT (US), Incella GmbH (Germany), InvivoGen (France), Phoreus Biotech (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), EZ Biosystems (US), OZ Biosciences

(France), chemicell GmbH (Germany).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:



By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

By Designation: Managers - 45%, CXO & Directors - 30%, and Executives - 25% By Region: North America -35%, Europe -20%, Asia-Pacific -25%, Latin America -15% and Middle East & Africa- 5%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Transfection Technologies Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall transfection technologies market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers (Increasing demand for cell and gene therapy, rising research activities and R&D funding, technological advancements), restraints (limited efficiency of transfection methods, adoption of alternative methods), opportunities (rising focus on personalized medicine, growth opportunities in emerging economies), and challenges (concerns related to cytotoxicity and transfection in hard-to-transfect cells, challenges associated with large scale transfection processes) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the transfection technologies market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the transfection technologies market Competitive Assessment: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Polyplus) (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), MaxCyte (US), Revvity (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Promega Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), BOC Sciences (US), RJH BIOSCIENCES (Canada), Synvolux (Netherlands), Altogen Biosciences (US), BioIVT (US), Incella GmbH (Germany), InvivoGen (France), Phoreus Biotech (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), EZ Biosystems (US), OZ Biosciences (France), chemicell GmbH (Germany), and among others in the market.

