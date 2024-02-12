Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Accessory For Preparing Tea (LAX-1580)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to prepare a cup of tea with ease and minimal effort," said one of two inventors, from Van Nuys, Calif., "so we invented the MAGIC SPOON. Our design would eliminate the hassle of using a separate spoon and tea bag."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to prepare a cup of tea. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional tea bags, stirring utensils, etc. As a result, it eliminates hassle and mess. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who drink tea. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-LAX-1580, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp