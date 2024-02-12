Valspec Forges Strategic Partnership With Blue Mountain To Transform Life Sciences Manufacturing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Valspec, a preferred partner of end-to-end digital lifecycle services for life sciences, proudly announces a strategic collaboration with Blue Mountain, the foremost authority in Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance software for the life sciences industry. This strategic partnership combines Valspec's 25-year legacy of project success and streamlined digital systems expertise with Blue Mountain's innovative Partner Program.

Unveiled at Blue Mountain's annual international customer summit, the Partner Program underscores collaboration among industry service providers to accelerate the deployment of cutting-edge manufacturing compliance solutions. The initiative places a heightened focus on data management services and on-site/off-site support, driving digital transformation within the life sciences sector.

Key advantages for Valspec clients :



Expedited Implementations: Leveraging Blue Mountain's extensive expertise and industry best practices, Valspec ensures rapid and seamless product launches for life sciences manufacturers, supporting the efficient delivery of innovative therapies to market.

Global Expert Support Access: Through rigorous training with Blue Mountain experts, Valspec gains exclusive access to a global network of certified professionals, providing expansive expert support and tailored guidance for clients wherever their operations are located.

Efficiency Optimization via Data Insights: Valspec and Blue Mountain collaborate closely on vital metrics, conducting in-depth data analysis to identify opportunities for streamlined processes, significant cost savings, and operational improvements. Exceptional Standards, Full Support: As a Blue Mountain Partner, Valspec commits to delivering high-quality robust data management, streamlined onboarding processes, and comprehensive on-site/remote data entry, ensuring clients receive exceptional standards and full support throughout their compliance journey.

"We are thrilled about the opportunities this partnership with Blue Mountain presents for Valspec and our clients," said Russell Abraham, Director of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at Valspec. "Together, we aim to revolutionize the life sciences manufacturing landscape, driving critical milestones toward market success and advancing the safe and successful delivery of life-changing therapies to patients."

About Valspec

Valspec is a global provider of digital lifecycle services, delivering trusted end-to-end solutions to the life sciences industry. Headquartered in Royersford, Pennsylvania and with a 25-year legacy of project success, Valspec specializes in streamlining complex digital systems to drive critical milestones towards market success. Visit valspec.

About Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain is the Global SaaS Leader in Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Compliance for the Life Sciences industry. Blue Mountain's cloud-native RAM (Regulatory Asset Manager) platform allows you to coordinate calibration and maintenance management in one seamlessly integrated system, all while ensuring full GMP compliance. Combining the capabilities of a CMMS, EAM, and CCMS, we offer a scalable enterprise platform that's both best-in-class and easy to deploy. Blue Mountain is an Accel-KKR company. Visit

