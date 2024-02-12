(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Liquid Dietary Supplement market was valued USD 45.2 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 83.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Richmond, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Liquid Dietary Supplement Market ” , by Ingredients (Amino Acids, Enzymes, Botanicals, Vitamins & Minerals, Herbs, Others), Application (Weight Loss, Sports Nutrition, Immune Health, Digestive Health, Heart Health, General Wellbeing, Bone & Joint Health, Other), End User (Men, Women, Kids), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Conventional Store, Online, Subscription Model, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" Global Liquid Dietary Supplement Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 45.2 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 83.7 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 9.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Segments Covered Ingredients , Application , Distribution Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Sample of Companies Covered Abbott Amway BASF SE Bayer AG DSM

The Global liquid dietary supplement market occupies an essential role in the healthcare industry. The liquid dietary supplement market has experienced prominent growth due to increased awareness of health and wellness. People are showing a preference for liquid supplements over traditional pills or tablets, growing the convenience and ease of consumption. This market expansion is driven by a demand for various liquid supplements like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and herbal extracts. Consumers are looking for these products to address nutritional deficiencies and take a positive approach to their well-being.

Several factors contribute to the market's growth, including an aging population, a rise in health-conscious individuals, and a heightened focus on preventive healthcare, especially due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market structures both established pharmaceutical companies and emerging players, offering a range of innovative products, flavors, and formulations. Consumers are prioritizing health and wellness, and the liquid dietary supplement market is expected to continue growing, presenting opportunities in different demographics and global regions. However, challenges such as regulatory analysis, maintaining quality control, and ensuring transparent labeling remain important considerations for industry investors looking to build and maintain consumer trust in this developing market.

Rising Health-Conscious Consumer Behavior

One of the primary drivers for the global Liquid Dietary Supplement market is the rising health-conscious consumer behavior. There has been an observable general shift toward prioritizing health and wellness, with consumers vigorously taking steps to proactively increase their overall well-being. People are now more aware of the impact of their dietary choices on their health, primarily due to a growing demand for dietary supplements. Liquid dietary supplements, offering convenience and ease of consumption, are particularly appealing to health-conscious consumers looking for efficient ways to supplement their nutritional intake. This rise in health-conscious behavior is driven by a preference for preventive healthcare, where individuals aim to address health concerns before they arise. As consumers gain more knowledge about the potential benefits of specific nutrients for their health, they are turning to liquid dietary supplements as a positive approach to fill nutritional gaps and support various characteristics of their well-being.

Growing Consumer Awareness about Health and Wellness

The growing awareness among consumers concerning health and wellness stands as a significant opportunity for the Liquid Dietary Supplement Market. In the contemporary area, there is a high demand for healthier living, with people increasingly cognizant of how nutrition extremely impacts their overall well-being. As information on the advantages of proper nutrition becomes more readily available, individuals are actively looking for ways to fill nutritional gaps and enhance their health. Liquid dietary supplements, with their ease of consumption and a diverse range of formulations, serve as a convenient solution for those looking to supplement their diets with essential vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial compounds. This opportunity is further improved by a general move towards preventive healthcare, where individuals are accepting a proactive stance on their health instead of depending only on reactive measures. Consumers now observe dietary supplements as a proactive strategy to boost their immune systems, manage stress, and promote overall vitality.

North America dominates the market for Liquid Dietary Supplement.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global liquid dietary supplement market, due to the region's well-established focus on health and wellness. People in North America are tending towards preventive healthcare and are actively looking for nutritional solutions in the form of liquid supplements. The aging population in this area has also contributed to the market's expansion, as older individuals prefer more convenient and easily consumable nutritional options. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness about immune health, further increasing the demand for liquid supplements containing immune-boosting ingredients.

In the Asia Pacific region, the liquid dietary supplement market is growing vigorously, driven by factors such as a rising population, increased incomes, and a growing awareness of health and nutrition. The diverse consumer preferences and traditional herbal practices in the region make liquid supplements with herbal extracts popular. As the middle class expands and urbanization increases, there is an obvious rise towards healthier lifestyles, creating significant opportunities for the liquid dietary supplement market to succeed in the Asia Pacific region.

The Amino acid Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Liquid Dietary Supplement market, the ingredients segment comprises various categories such as amino acids, enzymes, botanicals, vitamins & minerals, herbs, and others. The Amino Acids segment plays a crucial role in the liquid dietary supplement market, gaining significance for its essential contribution to various biological functions. Amino acids are fundamental for building proteins and supporting processes like muscle development, immune function, and overall metabolism. This segment has observed considerable growth as people increasingly recognize the importance of amino acids for maintaining good health. Liquid dietary supplements containing amino acids provide a convenient way for individuals, especially those with active lifestyles or specific health goals, to meet their nutritional needs. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts, in particular, find these supplements helpful for muscle recovery and performance improvement. The Amino Acids segment is expected to continue growing, driven by factors such as rising health consciousness, the need for convenient nutritional solutions, and the development of specialized formulations to meet individual dietary preferences and requirements.

