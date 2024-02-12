High Wire Networks Named To CRN MSP 500 And Elite 150 Listings Of Nation’S Top IT Managed Service Providers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BATAVIA, Ill., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, has been named by CRN Magazine to its MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists for the second year in a row. CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has long been recognized by the IT industry as the No. 1 trusted source for IT channel news, analysis and insight delivered online and in print.

The CRN MSP 500 recognizes the nation's leading managed service providers“whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel.”

Honorees selected for the MSP Elite 150 category recognize“large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.”

According to Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive editor of CRN: "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success.”

High Wire CEO, Mark Porter, commented: "This recognition from CRN reflects the unwavering commitment and exceptional capabilities of our teams who serve our channel partners and their end-customers on a daily basis. The Elite 150 ranking underscores our adaptability and dedication to vendor-agnostic integration that is well aligned with current market demand. It also highlights our shared vision and mission with MSPs, VARs, and IT providers who seek to optimize their security and technology infrastructure while receiving top-tier guidance on their infosec and IT journey.”

Porter further highlighted the significance of the company's vendor-agnostic integration strategy with its channel partners, stating:“This approach is a pivotal factor that enables us to streamline their existing security stack and their customers' legacy investments with our best-in-class solutions and deliver unparalleled managed services solutions. I believe this advantage, along with our channel-only business model and multi-tech/multi-site service delivery capabilities, will continue to propel our rapid growth and market expansion."

Membership of the company's innovative channel partner program now totals more than 625 worldwide, which includes companies that make up the Fortune 500. It is comprised of leading MSPs, IT firms, telcos, hardware and software manufacturers, global system integrators, value added resellers and distributors, and strategic consulting firms. These partners have turned to High Wire to better address their customers' growing demand for more manageable and effective IT and cybersecurity solutions.

The MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN Magazine and online at .

The 2024 MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists are now the eighth CRN award High Wire received over the past few years:





In 2023, High Wire was named to CRN's MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation's top IT managed service providers.

The company's chief marketing officer, Susanna Song , was named to the inaugural Inclusive Channel Leaders list by CRN.

In 2023, High Wire's director of security engineering, Aaron Martin, was named a Next-gen Solutions Provide by CRN.

In 2023, Overwatch director of service delivery, Brian Mavigliano, was named one of the IT channel's 100 People You Don't Know But Should for 2023.

In 2023 and 2021, Song was named to Women of the Channel by CRN . In 2022, High Wire's vice president of sales, Kim Stoltz , was featured on CRN's list of Power 70 Solution Providers, an elite subset of honorees chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list.

High Wire was also ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2023. In 2023, the company was also named to MSSP Alert's annual list of the world's Top 250 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

The company's award-winning Overwatch managed cybersecurity platform's userbase has expanded over the past year by 16% to more than 1,100 SMB s and enterprise customers worldwide, including a number of Fortune 500 global companies.

To learn more about High Wire Networks and its award-winning managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services, go to HighWireNetworks or view the company's free video series on YouTube .

About CRN

CRN, a media brand of The Channel Company, is the No. 1 trusted source for IT channel news, analysis and insight online and in print. The CRN editorial staff provides objective reporting on daily technology and channel news, events and trends, empowering solution providers such as systems integrators, value-added resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), strategic service providers and IT consultants to maintain a competitive advantage and deliver the business outcomes their customers need.

Its coverage can be found at CRN and in CRN magazine, which prints six times per year plus special issues.

Since 1982, CRN's talented team of editors has reported on the news solution providers need to build successful businesses. CRN is the go-to source for breaking news on the IT channel, including technology vendors' channel programs, channel management executives and product and services portfolios; distributors and cloud distributors; MSP platform vendors and solution providers themselves. Coverage crosses over a variety of technology areas, including cloud, security, data center, networking, software, storage, managed services, computing and components and peripherals.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through more than 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation's largest government agencies.

High Wire has 80 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in United Kingdom.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks . Follow the company on Twitter , view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn .

