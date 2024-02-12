Advanced Glass Market Set To Soar Past USD 102.86 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Advanced Glass market size is expected to reach USD 102.86 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings and automotive vehicles, rising environmental concerns leading to a focus on sustainability, growth in the construction and automotive industries, technological advancements in glass manufacturing, expanding applications in electronics and healthcare sectors, and the desire for improved aesthetics and functionality in architectural and automotive designs is fueling the market's growth.

Westford USA, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Advanced Glass market , increasing adoption of smart glass technologies for dynamic glazing solutions, growing interest in ultra-thin and flexible glass for electronics and displays, rising demand for self-cleaning and anti-reflective glass coatings, expanding use of advanced glass in solar energy applications, and a focus on enhancing security and safety features through innovations such as ballistic-resistant glass and fire-rated glass systems are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Advanced Glass Market"



Pages - 157

Tables - 64 Figures - 75

Advanced glass is a type of glass that has been enhanced with additional properties beyond those of traditional glass. This can be done through a variety of methods, such as adding special coatings, doping the glass with different materials, or using advanced manufacturing techniques.

Prominent Players in Advanced Glass Market



Asahi Glass Co.

Corning Incorporated

Guardian Industries Corporation

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

AGC Inc.

Pilkington Glass

XFLOAT Glass

Schott AG

PPG Industries

NSG Group

NEG Micrion

Schott North America

Corning Display Technologies

AGC Glass North America

Euroglass

Nippon Electric Glass

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

E-Glass

AGC Asahi Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass America Corning Life Sciences

Get a sample copy of this report:

Coated Glass Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Coated Glass dominates the global online market as they are often included Low-E (Low Emissivity) coatings, which are energy-efficient and help control heat transfer. Low-E-coated glass is widely used in energy-efficient building designs and has residential and commercial construction applications.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

Individual Consumer is the Leading Application Segment

The construction sector, particularly in the commercial and residential segments, is a significant driver of advanced glass sales. Energy-efficient glass, such as Low-E and smart glass, is in demand for green building designs to enhance insulation and reduce energy consumption. Architectural advancements and a focus on sustainable building practices have contributed to the growth of advanced glass in construction.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

North America, particularly the United States and Canada, has a mature and advanced construction industry with a strong focus on energy-efficient building designs. The region's robust automotive manufacturing sector also contributes to the demand for advanced glass in vehicle production. Innovations in smart glass technologies and a commitment to sustainability drive market growth in this region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Advanced Glass market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Advanced Glass.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Developments in the Advanced Glass Market



In June 2023, AGC Inc. announced the completion of its new production facility for automotive laminated glass in Belgium, expanding its manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for advanced automotive glass. In May 2023, Schott AG unveiled SCHOTT RealView® 2.0, an upgraded version of its augmented reality (AR) waveguide technology, offering improved image quality and wider field of view.

Key Questions Answered in Advanced Glass Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest's Library:

Global Ammonium Sulphate Market

Global Bio-based Polypropylene Market

Global Ethyl Acetate Market

Global Lyocell Fiber Market

Global Dimethyl Carbonate DMC market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: ...

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter