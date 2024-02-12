Aluminum Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aluminum Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aluminum Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. The aluminum market size is predicted to reach $235.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The growth in the aluminum market is due to rising demand from the automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest aluminum market share. Major players in the aluminum market include BHP Group Limited, Hulamin Limited, Rio Tinto PLC, Hindalco Industries Limited, Norsk Hydro ASA, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited.

Aluminum Market Segments

.By Product Type: Primary Aluminum, Secondary Aluminum

.By Processing Method: Flat rolled, Castings, Extrusions, Forgings, Pigments and Powder, Rod and Bar

.By End-user: Construction, Transportation, Packaging, Electrical, Consumer durables, Machinery and Equipment, Other End-users

.By Geography: The global aluminum market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aluminum refers to the most abundant metal element and belongs to the lightweight silvery white metal obtaining its name from the alumina mineral.

