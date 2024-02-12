Mike Carlson, Max Gray Construction, Hibbing, Elected President Of Minnesota Builders Exchange

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mike Carlson Elected 2024 MBEX President

MBEX Distinguished Member and Volunteer of the Year Awards Also Presented as Industry Leaders Hear About AI and Construction at Association's Annual Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mike Carlson, Max Gray Construction , Hibbing, was introduced as the 2024 President of the Minnesota Builders Exchange Board of Directors at the 136th Annual Meeting of the nonprofit construction industry trade association on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Carlson succeeds Greg Grazzini, Grazzini Brothers & Company, Eagan, who will serve as Past President.Heidi Sedlacek, Bituminous Roadways, Mendota Heights, was elected 2024 MBEX Vice President, Brian Kalla, St. Cloud Acoustics, St. Cloud, was elected MBEX Treasurer and David Siegel, MBEX, Minneapolis, was elected Secretary. Elected to new three-year terms as Director were Kevin Bohrer, Donlar Construction, St. Paul; David Brandt, Schadegg Mechanical, South St. Paul; Allie Brady, Veit, Rogers; and Chris Niemand, Frattalone, Little Canada.Other members of the 2024 MBEX Board include: Jason DuVal, Tenet, Duluth; Chuck Geisler; Sean Ochis, Northern Industrial Insulation, Hermantown; Jason Rentmeester, Kraus-Anderson, Minneapolis; and Nate Sapik, Benson Electric Company , Superior, WI.After officially receiving the president's gavel, Carlson thanked the membership for providing him this opportunity to lead such an established and esteemed organization, and shared that 2024 will bring a focus on regional meetings and member engagement. He described what an honor it is to serve the industry and encouraged all members to get engaged and take advantage of the many benefits the Association provides.Also during the MBEX Annual Meeting, Tom Getzke, past Executive Director of the Minnesota Builders Exchange (ret.), Eagan, was named the 2023 MBEX Distinguished Member of the Year for his service to the construction industry, his outstanding leadership, and his continued commitment to the growth of the Minnesota Builders Exchange.Brad Ober, Alliance Bank, St. Paul, was named the 2023 recipient of the Earl Madison Volunteer of the Year Award, given to a member who exemplifies volunteer service and promotes the mission of the Minnesota Builders Exchange through active MBEX volunteer participation.

