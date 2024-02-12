KRYSTAL SPICES UP VALENTINES DAY WITH TWIN FLAME MEAL DEAL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Twin Flame Meal

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Krystal , the original quick-service restaurant chain of the South, presents the“Twin Flame Meal”, a meal that celebrates the essence of Valentine's Day. From February 12 through February 19, Krystal invites couples to devour the Twin Flam Meal, available for cozy in-store dates or romantic evenings at home with online ordering.“Valentine's Day is about creating connections and at Krystal, we are eager to be a part of those moments,” said Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants LLC.“With our Kiss and Tell Krystal campaign, we are making Krystal the symbolic twin flame for our guests.”The Twin Flame Meal, priced at a loveable $20, includes the following;4 Signature KrystalsChili Cheese Fries2 Chiks OR 2 Krabbycake Sliders2 Apple Turnovers2 Small DrinksThe celebration of companionship extends with the #KissAndTellKrystal campaign. Guests are invited to capture and share their Twin Flame Meal experience on Facebook and Instagram, leading to a token of appreciation: a free Chik, redeemable online until February 29.To really set the mood, Krystal presents the Kiss and Tell Krystal playlist, which is curated with love songs. Krystal fans can find the playlist on Tidal, Spotify, and Apple Music. Additionally, fans are encouraged to request their favorite Valentine's Day tunes to be added, making it an interactive affair.This offer is available for dine-in, take-out and online orders for a limited time only at participating locations while supplies last. Pricing and availability may vary. To place your order for your game day celebration, visit .Guests are encouraged to sign up for Club Krystal for exclusive offerings and announcements. For more information on Krystal's menu offerings and locations, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. To download Krystal's application on the Apple App Store, visit here, or on the Google Play Store, visit here.About Krystal Restaurants LLCHeadquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they've never been afraid to innovate.Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List.For more information, visit krystal or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

