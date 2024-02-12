CENTURY 21 SYSTEM RAISES NEARLY $3.1 MILLION FOR EASTERSEALS IN 2023 BRINGING LIFETIME SUPPORT TO $138.5 MILLION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CENTURY 21 COO Greg Sexton Appointed to Easterseals Board of Directors

Further Enhancing Brand's Commitment to the Organization

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced that in 2023 the CENTURY 21® System raised more than $3 million for Easterseals , one of America's largest nonprofit healthcare organizations that for more than 100 years has worked tirelessly with its partners to enhance quality of life and expand access to healthcare, education, employment, and transportation and mobility for millions of people with disabilities, including veterans and seniors. This includes the more than $60,000 raised during the brand's first-ever International Week of Giving in July 2023. The CENTURY 21 network's independent franchisees and affiliated relentless sales professionals have collaborated to raise $138.5 million since this philanthropic partnership began in 1979.

"For the CENTURY 21 Brand, giving back to the communities our system members serve every day has always been an integral part of who we are as a brand and our 45-year-long commitment to Easterseals is a true testament to that," said Greg Sexton, COO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC who this past year was appointed to the Easterseals National Board of Directors. "I am so proud of the relentless efforts of CENTURY 21 affiliated brokers and agents across the country as they not only raise money but drive awareness for the important work of this remarkable organization. I'm excited to continue working even more closely with Kendra Davenport and the entire leadership team as we continue to elevate this relationship and truly make an impact for this community."

"Easterseals' relationship with the CENTURY 21 Brand is unique and powerful," said Kendra E. Davenport, President and CEO, Easterseals. "CENTURY 21 System members are truly dedicated to Easterseals and our mission. We are fortunate to benefit from their integrity and commitment. CENTURY 21 affiliated brokers and agents across North America are helping Easterseals lead the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. We are thrilled to have Greg Sexton join our National Board of Directors and I look forward to building upon our 45-year relationship."

In 2023, for the tenth consecutive year, the top two Easterseals fundraisers from the CENTURY 21 System were:

CENTURY 21 Town & Country; Utica, MichiganCENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company; Dallas, Texas

This is the 27th straight year that CENTURY 21 Town & Country has held the top spot among brokerages for fundraising efforts to benefit Easterseals.

This year, 13 of the Top 21 CENTURY 21® System fundraisers are Canadian firms, led by CENTURY 21 Foothills Real Estate in Alberta. The "Top 21" North American Fundraisers for Easterseals in 2023 were:

CENTURY 21 Town & Country, Utica, MichiganCENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, Dallas, TexasCENTURY 21 Foothills Real Estate, High River, Alberta, CanadaCENTURY 21 Millennium Inc. Brokerage, Brampton, Ontario, CanadaCENTURY 21 B.J. Roth Realty Ltd. Brokerage, Barrie, Ontario, CanadaCENTURY 21 Fusion, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CanadaCENTURY 21 Assurance Realty Ltd., Kelowna, British Columbia, CanadaCENTURY 21 Scheetz, Carmel, IndianaCENTURY 21 North Homes Realty, Lynnwood, WashingtonCENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. Brokerage, Markham, Ontario, CanadaCENTURY 21 Green Realty Inc. Brokerage, Mississauga, Ontario, CanadaCENTURY 21 Frontier Realty, McMurray, PennsylvaniaCENTURY 21 Advantage Gold, Southampton, PennsylvaniaCENTURY 21 Heritage House Ltd. Brokerage, Woodstock, Ontario, CanadaCENTURY 21 Bamber Realty Ltd., Calgary, Alberta, CanadaCENTURY 21 Bachman & Associates, Winnipeg, Manitoba, CanadaCENTURY 21 Dome Realty Inc., Regina, Saskatchewan, CanadaCENTURY 21 Tenace, Coral Springs, FloridaCENTURY 21 Novus, Carrollton, GeorgiaCENTUYR 21 Trident Realty Ltd., Westphal, Nova Scotia, CanadaCENTURY 21 Executives Realty Ltd., Vernon, British Columbia, Canada

A reception recognizing the achievement of the "Top 21" offices will be held on March 4th during the brand's 2024 global conference, the One21® Experience, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The CENTURY 21 brand is looking forward to hosting its second annual International Week of Giving, July 22-26, 2024,

during which it will showcase philanthropic activities and fundraising efforts conducted by its global network of affiliates supporting communities across the country and around the world. Visit

Easterseals/C21Giving

to donate throughout the year.

