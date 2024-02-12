(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Industry in South Africa 2023" report has been added to
More than 80% of South African pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution revenue is from the private sector. State purchases of pharmaceuticals are declining, and manufacturers' margins are under pressure due to low regulated price increases for scheduled pharmaceuticals in a high inflation environment.
In the retail sector Clicks and Dis-Chem have wholesale volume advantages and an ever-increasing footprint. Consumer spending patterns have forced consolidation in the retail sector, the growth of private label sales, growth in convenience formats, and diversification into new services and products. There has been a flurry of investments in localising vaccine raw material and finished dose manufacturing, although the sustainability of these initiatives is far from secure.
Key Opportunities
Cannabis cultivation, processing and medical product manufacturing Rapid growth in generic sales making medicine more affordable Strong R&D and advanced manufacturing capabilities may attract investment
Challenges
Growing concentration of wholesale and retail pharmacy supply. Low regulated medicine price increases in the context of high international inflation. Poor economic growth constraining consumer spending on healthcare. Reduced government budgets for medicines restricting local opportunities in the face of cheaper international competition. South Africa's dependence on imported active ingredients. Sustaining local vaccine manufacturing in the face of declining demand.
Trends
A shift from reactive medicine to preventative healthcare resulting in demand for immunity-building vitamins, tonics, minerals and supplements. Focus on research and development, particularly drugs and therapies targeting COVID-19, HIV/Aids, TB, malaria, cancer, and chronic diseases. Growing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to improve access to healthcare by making medicines more affordable. Increased focus on localisation, including local sourcing of inputs and the development of local manufacturing capacity. Recovery of demand as elective surgery and procedures and illnesses such as flu return to pre-pandemic patterns. Small community pharmacies are finding it difficult to compete with large retail businesses.
Outlook
The pharmaceutical industry is well developed and supported by strong R&D and advanced manufacturing capabilities, including biotechnology manufacturing facilities. The Department of Health's affordable medicines programme has been instrumental in lowering scheduled pharmaceutical prices, particularly in the public sector. Investments in vaccine manufacture have begun to address South Africa's exposure to vulnerabilities and dependence on active pharmaceutical ingredient and vaccine imports. These investments have strengthened South Africa's position as the hub for sub-Saharan African pharmaceutical research, development, and supply.
However, vaccine demand has dropped and doses are being donated to African countries. Margin pressure is expected to grow as the economy remains poor and restraints on consumer spending intensify. The implementation of the National Health Insurance is likely to put further pressure on manufacturers and wholesalers to reduce medicine prices.
Report Coverage
This report on the pharmaceutical industry in South Africa provides comprehensive information on the manufacturing, wholesale and retail subsectors, price regulation, medical cannabis, market shares, notable multinational and local players and corporate actions.
There are profiles of 128 companies including local dominant players Aspen Pharmacare and Adcock Ingram, multinationals such as Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer and retailers Clicks and Dis-Chem and other players such as Nativa.
COMPANY PROFILES
Abbott Laboratories South Africa (Pty) Ltd Acino Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd African Medicines (Pty) Ltd Afrigen Biologics (Pty) Ltd Afriplex (Pty) Ltd AIM Africa Alpha Pharm (Pty) Ltd Amka Products (Pty) Ltd Amway South Africa (Pty) Ltd Arrie Nel Pharmacy Group (Pty) Ltd Ascendis Health Ltd Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd Astellas Pharma (Pty) Ltd AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Aurobindo Pharma (Pty) Ltd Austell Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd B Braun Medical (Pty) Ltd Barrs Pharmaceuticals Industries (Pty) Ltd Baxter Healthcare South Africa (Pty) Ltd Bayer (Pty) Ltd Becton Dickinson (Pty) Ltd Bio Earth Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd Biologicals and Vaccines Institute of Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd (The) Bitek Industries (Pty) Ltd California Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Caprichem (Pty) Ltd Chemical Convertors (Pty) Ltd Chemtron Holdings (Pty) Ltd Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical (Pty) Ltd Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) Ltd Columbia Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd CoMED Health (Pty) Ltd Deon Schoeman CC Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd Dr Reddy's Laboratories (Pty) Ltd DSV Solutions (Pty) Ltd Dynachem (Pty) Ltd Ecolab (Pty) Ltd Eli Lilly (S A) (Pty) Ltd Evohealth (Pty) Ltd Felbridge (Pty) Ltd Ferring (Pty) Ltd Forever Living Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing SA (Pty) Ltd Fresenius Kabi South Africa (Pty) Ltd G M Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd GlaxoSmithKline South Africa (Pty) Ltd Glenmark Pharmaceuticals South Africa (Pty) Ltd Goodleaf Company (Pty) Ltd (The) Gulf Drug Company (Pty) Ltd H H Durrheim (Pty) Ltd Herba Zone (Pty) Ltd Herbalife International South Africa Ltd Hersol Manufacturing Laboratories (Pty) Ltd Hymed (Pty) Ltd IMBC Investment (Pty) Ltd iMvula Healthcare Logistics (Pty) Ltd Infection Protection Products (Pty) Ltd Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Iszipharm Pharmaceutical Distributors (Pty) Ltd Joe Soap CC Johnson and Johnson (Pty) Ltd Kellogg Company of South Africa (Pty) Ltd Kevali Chemical Group (Pty) Ltd Lakato (Pty) Ltd Leaf Botanicals (Pty) Ltd MedCan (Pty) Ltd Medichem (Pty) Ltd Mega Magic CC Merck (Pty) Ltd MSD (Pty) Ltd National Bioproducts Institute NPC Nativa (Pty) Ltd NeoLife International (Pty) Ltd Nestle (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Netcare Pharmacies (Pty) Ltd Netcare Pharmacies 2 (Pty) Ltd New Clicks South Africa (Pty) Ltd Nkunzi Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Novartis South Africa (Pty) Ltd Omnia Holdings Ltd Organon South Africa (Pty) Ltd P and G South African Trading (Pty) Ltd Parceval (Pty) Ltd Pfizer Laboratories (Pty) Ltd Pharma Dynamics (Pty) Ltd Pharmaceutical Enterprises (Pty) Ltd Pharmacy Direct (Pty) Ltd Pharmacyweb Holdings (Pty) Ltd PharmaForce (Pty) Ltd Pharmed Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Pick n Pay Stores Ltd Platchem (Pty) Ltd Prime Cleaning Suppliers (Pty) Ltd Ranbaxy (S A) (Pty) Ltd Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Releaf Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Richbay Chemicals (Pty) Ltd Roche Products (Pty) Ltd S A F I C (Pty) Ltd S A Natural Products (Pty) Ltd S Buys (Pty) Ltd Safarmex (Pty) Ltd Safety Chemicals (Pty) Ltd Sandoz South Africa (Pty) Ltd Sanofi Industries South Africa (Pty) Ltd Sanofi-Aventis South Africa (Pty) Ltd Shoprite Holdings Ltd Solgar South Africa (Pty) Ltd Sonke Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd South African Nuclear Energy Corporation SOC Ltd (The) SPAR Group Ltd (The) Specialised Maintenance Products (Pty) Ltd Specpharm Holdings (Pty) Ltd Spectank (Pty) Ltd Tevo (Pty) Ltd Tiger Brands Ltd Topmed Health Care Distributors (Pty) Ltd Touchless Germ Control Western Cape CC Transpharm (Pty) Ltd Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd Viatris South Africa (Pty) Ltd Vital Health Foods (Pty) Ltd Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd Woolworths Holdings Ltd
