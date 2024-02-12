RESIDES CEO COLETTE STEVENSON NAMED RISMEDIA REAL ESTATE NEWSMAKER FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leader Recognized in 2024 Trailblazer Category for 'MLS without Boundaries' Vision and Equity-Ownership Model

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Feb. 12, 2024

REsides, an independent and borderless MLS with

a unique equity-ownership model, announced today that Colette Stevenson, CEO, was named a Real Estate Newsmaker by RISMedia for the second consecutive year. RISMedia Newsmakers represent a group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

REsides CEO, Colette Stevenson, joins a dynamic group of Real Estate leaders whose resilience and innovation were imperative to survive 2023's overwhelmingly challenging year. She is recognized as a trailblazer who forged through the year and achieved great success, uplifted her company, customers and communities and is leading the charge to put the listing data and power back in the hands of Real Estate brokers.

This year's list honors a dynamic group of over 300 individuals whose resilience and innovation were imperative to survive 2023's overwhelmingly challenging market – from rising interest rates and persistent inflation to elevated home prices and industry lawsuits. This year's newsmakers are those who forged through the trying year and achieved great success, uplifted their companies, customers and communities and are leading the industry forward in the midst of major disruption.

Newsmakers are recognized for their leadership, innovation and contributions to the real estate industry and their communities across 6 different categories. Stevenson was recognized in the Trailblazer category. Also referred to as 'Agents of Change', trailblazers are leaders contributing to moving the industry forward and improving relationships on every level through innovation, new technologies and more.

On the heels of her successful launch of REsides in 2021, Stevenson continues to positively impact the industry and foster technological innovation. Her 2023 accomplishments include an array of powerful, data-rich conversions, upgrades and connectivity improvements.



In 2023, she successfully launched the first and only Statewide MLS portal for all South Carolina listing data. She also launched a new Integrated Agent-Centric MLS portal driven by powerful CRM integration that provides a gateway for improved end-to-end connectivity and communications throughout the entire real estate eco-system. She made the needed advancements to empower agents and brokers with actionable data across boundaries, and she led the need to monetize listing data. Stevenson remains diligently focused on investing and launching smart solutions that put the value of the listing data back in the hands of the Brokers and provides avenues for compensation to them that go far beyond the traditional models in the industry.

In addition to leading REsides and her dedication to advocating for change, Stevenson is a Board Member for the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS); 2023 "7 Most Interesting People in Real Estate' recipient; 2023 RISMedia Newsmaker Futurist; Founder, INDIE MLS - an informal forum for independent MLSs; T360 - Top 25% of MLSs in the US and 2023 RESO Award Winner for Web API.

"The most rewarding part of my career is having the ability and passion to drive focused and thoughtful change," said Stevenson. "MLSs have to look at new methods of doing business in order to create the ecosystem for the Real Estate marketplace and be the most recognized and relied on source for valuable, unique property insights that have not existed in any measurable way in the past. Impeccable data and superior customer service is the cornerstone of an ideal MLS," she added. "I have always looked at business from a different perspective with the goal of making something better, more rewarding, for the industry, the consumer and the clients we serve."

"It's always so inspiring to see the incredible accomplishments of so many real estate professionals around the country and this year's group of 2024

Newsmakers is no exception. From the creativity and innovation being implemented through the shifting and challenging 2023 market, to industry records being broken, to the wonderful chartable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the ingenuity and success of these real estate professionals, more than 300 of whom are honoring our seventh year of publishing Real Estate Newsmakers," said John Featherston, Founder, and CEO and Publisher of RISMedia.

About REsides

REsides provides brokers and MLS executives with a unique equity-ownership model, allowing them to harness the value of their listing data. Lead by a team of visionary experts, REsides continues to push boundaries and reshape the real estate landscape. Read more at

