Western States Lodging And Management Announces Exciting Changes To Executive Leadership Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western States Lodging and Management (WSLM), an industry leading management and development firm focused in hospitality, senior living and multifamily housing, is proud to announce exciting new changes to its executive leadership team including the additions and promotions of Chad Griffiths to Chief Financial Officer (CFO); Jennifer S. Knecht to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO); Marshall Paepke to Chief Strategy & Human Resource Officer (CSHRO); Cole Smith to Chief Development Officer (CDO); and David Webster, Jr. to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The new executive leadership team has been tapped to extend WSLM's mission of Serving You like Family. The company's hallmark Personal Touch Culture is the distinction for associates, customers, and business partners that has powered its growth from two flagship properties to today's operations of 94 management properties serving thousands of guests and residents across 12 states.

“The Western States partners and I are thrilled to develop this new executive leadership team that will usher our organization to continued growth and excellence as a leader in property development and management,” said Paul Fairholm, president and CEO.“The team is professionally adept for dynamic leadership. They are experts in their fields and masters of strategic development.”

Since opening the doors of its flagship hotel in Woods Crossing, Utah and senior living community in South Jordan, Utah in 1996, Western States Lodging and Management has grown from five partners into nearly 5,000 associates serving across 12 U.S. states, including Hawaii. Annually, thousands of WSLM customers create lasting memories in the company's luxury living environments via its Nxt Property Management and Legacy Senior Living brands, while travelers enjoy the comforts of home in its Marriott, Hilton, IHG hospitality, independent hospitality, and conference settings. Western States manages 94 properties, has more than 1.6 billion dollars in assets under management with two developments opening in 2024. Learn more at

