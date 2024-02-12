NBME Senior Vice President Appointed Co-Chair Of Joint Standards Committee

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ye Tong Will Lead Revision of the Next "Standards for Educational and Psychological Testing"

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBME Senior Vice President of Assessment Operations, Ye Tong, PhD, has been named co-chair of the joint committee that will revise the“Standards for Educational and Psychological Testing” (the "Standards").

Published since 1966, the "Standards" are developed out of a collaboration between the American Educational Research Association (AERA), the American Psychological Association (APA) and the National Council on Measurement in Education (NCME). Since its initial joint publication, the "Standards" have been revised four times, with the most recent revision published in 2014.

The "Standards" represent the gold standard in guidance on assessments in the United States and many parts of the world. They also have a broad impact on the fields of measurement, assessment, education, medicine, psychology and employment. Designed to establish criteria for appropriate development, use and interpretation of tests, the "Standards" have been widely cited by states, federal agencies, private organizations, legislative bodies and the U.S. Supreme Court.

"It is truly an honor to have been appointed as a co-chair for the 'Standards' committee," Tong said. "Throughout my career, the 'Standards' have served as the cornerstone for my approach to designing, developing and implementing assessments. As we embark on the next revision amidst the rapidly evolving landscape of technology and the re-envisioning of fairness and equity in measurement and assessment, this opportunity represents a significant journey. It is also a highlight for me as a measurement professional, given the increasing emphasis on assessments both for learning and of learning.”

In her role as NBME Senior Vice President of Assessment Operations, Tong oversees test development, psychometrics and operations management. A nationally recognized measurement expert, Tong has produced presentations and publications in the areas of assessment best practices, equity in assessment, balanced assessment systems and assessment policy. Additionally, her work encompasses technical psychometrics theory and practices related to item response theory, generalizability theory, equating and scaling.

NBME President and CEO Peter Katsufrakis, MD, MBA, said,“We are truly honored that Ye Tong has been chosen to guide the next revision of the 'Standards.' The breadth and depth of her assessment experience and the values, professionalism and commitment she brings to the field make her an ideal individual to oversee this critically important work.”

Tong is a past president for NCME, one of the founding board of directors of Women in Measurement and is on the advisory panel for the Center for Measurement Justice. She also serves on the technical advisory committee for a number of states and districts and was on the editorial boards for the Journal of Educational Measurement and Educational Measurement: Issues and Practice.

About NBME

NBME offers a versatile selection of high-quality assessments and educational services for students, professionals, educators and institutions dedicated to the evolving needs of medical education and health care. To serve these communities, NBME collaborates with a comprehensive array of professionals, including test developers, academic researchers, scoring experts, physicians, medical educators, state medical board members and public representatives.



Together with the Federation of State Medical Boards, NBME develops and manages the United States Medical Licensing Examination® . In addition, NBME is committed to meeting the needs of educators and learners globally with assessment products and expert services such as Subject Examinations , Customized Assessment Services , Self-Assessments , International Foundations of Medicine® and Item-Writing Workshops .

NBME also provides medical education funding and mentorship through the Latin America Grants Program , Stemmler Fund and Strategic Educators Enhancement Fund , which serve to advance assessment at educators' and health professionals' own institutions. Learn more about NBME at NBME .

Attachment

NBME Senior Vice President Ye Tong Appointed Co-Chair of Joint Standards Committee

CONTACT: Joseph Nole NBME 215-590-9832 ...