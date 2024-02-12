Reece Topley To Miss PSL After Being Denied NOC

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Feb 12 (IANS) England fast bowler Reece Topley is set to miss the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 after being denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Reports suggest that Topley, who recently participated in the SA20 2024 league with Durban SuperGiants, was battling a niggle, prompting the ECB to withhold his NOC as a precautionary measure. Despite his stellar performances in the South African league, Topley's hopes of making his mark in the PSL have been dashed.

Meanwhile, the PSL kicks off with a bang, promising thrilling encounters between top-notch teams. Defending champions Lahore Qalandars are set to take on Islamabad United in the opening match on February 17, setting the stage for a riveting tournament ahead.

Multan Sultans, another formidable team in the league, will make their debut against Karachi Kings the following day at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

With the IPL looming just around the corner, Topley's absence from the PSL raises concerns about his fitness and availability for the prestigious T20 tournament on Indian soil.

The timing couldn't be worse for Topley, with the IPL less than two months away. The English fast bowler now faces a race against time to regain full fitness and prove his readiness for the high-intensity competition of the IPL.

