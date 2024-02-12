(MENAFN- PR Newswire) An increase in automotive production along with the surging demand from the solar power industry is expected to drive the growth of the conductive polymers market size in the upcoming years. The escalating demand within the electronics industry is a significant driver for the global conductive polymers market. Conductive polymers find applications in electronic devices, including sensors, displays, and printed circuit boards. NEWARK, Del., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The global conducting polymer market

is set to be valued at US$ 7.0 billion in 2024. Global sales of conducting polymers will likely soar at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%

during the forecast period, totaling US$ 17.2 billion

by 2034. Polycarbonates remain highly sought-after conducting polymer types in the market owing to their exceptional properties, such as lightweight, transparency, flexibility, and durability. The target segment is poised to advance at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2024 and 2034. Request Your Sample Report Now!

Multiple factors are expected to stimulate the growth of the conducting polymers market during the assessment period. These include:

Rising usage of conducting polymers in thriving electronics and medical industries

Increasing demand for advanced energy storage devices amid the transition toward renewable energy

Growing need for lightweight materials

Surging popularity of electric vehicles

Escalating focus on energy efficiency and sustainability Rising government support for the development of advanced materials, including conducting polymers A prominent factor expected to drive demand for conducting polymers is their widening applications in the electronics and medical sectors. These polymers are widely used in flexible and lightweight electronic devices, such as organic photovoltaic cells (OPVs) and organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). The rising trend towards wearable electronic devices is expected to play a key role in fueling sales during the forecast period. Conducting polymers possess excellent properties, including lightweight, flexibility, and versatility, making them suitable for a wide range of electronics. The incorporation of conducting polymers in biomedical applications is another key factor anticipated to create growth prospects for the market. These polymers are being explored for tissue engineering scaffolds, drug delivery systems, and biosensors owing to their biocompatibility and tunable properties. The rapid transition towards renewable energy sources and electric cars is creating immense demand for advanced energy storage devices like batteries and supercapacitors. This, in turn, will facilitate market expansion as conducting polymers are increasingly used in these battery storage devices. Get the Complete Report Methodology: Key Takeaways from the Report

The global market for conducting polymers is set to have a total valuation of

US$ 17.2 billion in 2034.

Based on type, the

polycarbonate segment is expected to grow at 9.2% from 2024 to 2034.

By application, the anti-static packaging segment will likely exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% through 2034.

Sales of conducting polymers in the United States are estimated to be valued at US$ 3.1 billion in 2034.

South Korea is anticipated to thrive at 11.3% CAGR through 2034.

Japan will likely progress at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2024 and 2034. China's market value is projected to total US$ 2.7 billion by 2034. "The expanding applications of conducting polymers across industries like electronic, medical, and automotive will likely play a key role in boosting market growth during the assessment period,"

says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). Competitive Landscape Celanese Corporation, 3M Company, Covestro, Solvay, Premix Group, Polyone Corporation, SABIC, Eeonyx, Polyone Corporation, and Agfa Gevaert are leading conducting polymer manufacturers profiled in the report. Key companies are heavily investing in research and development to introduce high-quality solutions with improved features. They are also using strategies like mergers, facility expansions, distribution agreements, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to solidify their market positions. Recent Developments:

In January 2024,

Covestro unveiled the new Apec 2045, a high-heat copolycarbonate designed for medical devices requiring molded-in seals. In 2021,

Covestro exhibited its new innovative materials, including flame-retardant polycarbonate blends. Scope of Conductive Polymers Global Market Report

Attribute Details Estimated Market Value (2024) US$ 7.0 billion Projected Market Value (2034) US$ 17.2 billion Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 9.4% CAGR Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value (US$ billion), Volume (tons), and CAGR for 2024 to 2034 Key Regions Covered Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered Canada, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, South Africa, Central Africa, and others Key Market Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Key Companies Profiled

Celanese Corporation

3M Company

Covestro

Solvay

Premix Group

Polyone Corporation

SABIC

Eeonyx

Polyone Corporation Agfa Gevaert



Drive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights!

Get More Insights

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global conducting polymer market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Conducting Polymer Market by Category

By Type:



Polycarbonates

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Nylon

Polyphenylene-polymer (PPP) based Resins

Inherently Conductive Polymers (ICP) Others

By Application:



Anti-static Packaging

Capacitors

Actuators & Sensors

Batteries

Solar Energy Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The chemicals and materials

division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on 'green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – 'The Way Forward'.



Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of

Chemicals & Materials

The

super absorbent polymers market

size is projected to be valued at US$ 10.2 Billion

in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 16.5 Billion

by 2033.

The

fluoropolymer market

is estimated to be valued at US$ 10 billion in 2023 and is expected to be valued at US$ 18 billion by 2033. The adoption of fluoropolymer is likely to advance at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The global

conductive plastics market

was valued at US$ 3 Billion in 2021, and is forecast to reach US$ 7.91 Billion by 2032. The expected forecast CAGR from 2022 to 2032 is 8.5%. As of 2022, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 3.5 Billion.

The

conductive inks

market

is valued at US$ 3.14 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.79 Billion by 2032. The

conductive inks market

is anticipated to register a growth rate of 4.32% over the forecast period.

The

conductive polymer coatings market

is predicted to grow at an impressive pace with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:



Nandini Singh Sawlani



Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries:

[email protected]

Website:



LinkedIn |

Twitter |

Blogs | YouTube

Logo:



SOURCE Future Market Insights