Luminar Neo Partners With FUJIFILM North America Corporation To Host 50 Free Photo Walks Nationwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK CITY and VALHALLA, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luminar Neo, an award-winning AI photo editing software subsidiary of Skylum, has collaborated with FUJIFILM North America Corporation's Electronic Imaging Division for an experiential new program developed to inspire photographers to explore various metropolitan cities across the continental U.S through their camera lenses on a series of free, guided photo walks. Starting March 2024, pre-registered participants will embark on walking adventures led by a local photography expert to explore their city's local streets, parks, and hidden corners, all while creating urban, landscape, and portrait photography.

As part of the guided photo walk experience, while on the photo walk, participants will also have the opportunity to try out Fujifilm's latest innovative cameras and lenses. They'll also have the chance to interact with Luminar Neo and Fujifilm personnel in person, to gain valuable photography tips and insight.

“At Skylum, we believe in the power of exploring, learning, and connecting with others with shared interests. These photo walks are mini-adventures that will bring people together and allow them to see their surroundings in a new light. We appreciate the Fujifilm team's support of this initiative and sharing our values. Look up the closest event to your location and join us in this celebration of photography and an incredible community,” said Ivan Kutanin, CEO of Skylum (parent company of Luminar Neo).

“At almost every event in which Fujifilm participates, we look for an opportunity to integrate photo walks,” said Victor Ha, vice president, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division.“We see photo walks as incredibly important pieces of the creative process. They're not only a way to build camaraderie among creators, but also to allow them to make compelling images and content in real-world settings. We're excited to collaborate with Luminar Neo on these photo walks and to give local creators the tools needed to share ideas, expertise, and stories with each other, and the world.”

Whether you're an experienced photographer or a hobbyist just getting started, these walks offer a unique chance to improve your skills and connect with the local community. The first photo walks will take place in Las Vegas, Dallas, and Salt Lake City, starting in March 2024. For more information, a complete schedule and to find the photo walk event nearest you, click here .

About Skylum

Skylum is a global imaging technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the world of photo editing and creative tools. Its core product, Luminar Neo, empowers photographers of all skill levels to unleash their creativity and transform their visions into reality with advanced AI-based technologies while providing the artist with complete control over the final result. Skylum has won the Red Dot Award, Apple's Best of Year, and Best Imaging Software by TIPA and EISA, as well as several other top industry awards. To learn more, visit .

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Communication Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm's technologies.

For more information, please visit , go to to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver“Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm's Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here . For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: .

FUJIFILM is a trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

