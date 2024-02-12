U.S. Department Of State Opens Application For 2025 Cohort Of William D. Clarke, Sr. Diplomatic Security Fellowship

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two-year fellowship provides academic funding for a master's degree while preparing students to enter the Foreign Service as a Diplomatic Security Service Special Agent.

Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of State is now accepting applications for the 2025 cohort of the William D. Clarke, Sr. Diplomatic Security (Clarke DS) Fellowship , a unique diversity recruitment program that provides academic funding for a two-year master's degree program while preparing fellows to enter the Foreign Service as Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Special Agent s .

Funded by the Department of State and administered by The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars (TWC), the Clarke DS Fellowship aims to attract qualified candidates to the Diplomatic Security Service who represent ethnic, racial, gender, social, and geographic diversity. Women, members of minority groups underrepresented in the Foreign Service, and those with financial need, are encouraged to apply.

“The Clarke DS Fellowship represents a unique opportunity for individuals who have a passion for public service and protecting U.S. diplomacy around the world,” says Kim Churches, president of TWC.“We're excited to partner with the U.S. Department of State on its goal to recruit qualified candidates for the third cohort of this esteemed fellowship program.”

The application for the Clarke DS Fellowship 2025 cohort is open February 12, 2024, to April 29, 2024, at 11:59 pm (EDT). Applicants for the 2025 cohort must be planning to enter a full-time, two-year master's degree program in fall 2025. See the website for eligibility criteria .

The Clarke DS Fellowship provides:



Up to $42,000 annually in academic funding for tuition, room and board, mandatory fees, and some travel expenses, for a two-year master's degree program.

Two summer practicums with stipend support with the Diplomatic Security Service (one in Washington, D.C., and one overseas at a U. S. embassy or consulate). Personalized mentoring and professional development opportunities throughout the program.

Upon successful completion of the fellowship program and Foreign Service entry requirements, Clarke DS Fellows receive an appointment as a Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Special Agent in the Foreign Service. DSS Special Agents are sworn federal law enforcement officers, responsible for the security of personnel, property, and sensitive information around the world.

More information about eligibility requirements, benefits, and how to apply can be found at .

About The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars

The Washington Center creates flexible, immersive pathways to enhance the pipeline of diverse talent that build more equitable, inclusive workplaces and communities. Since our founding, we've helped more than 60,000 young people translate their college majors into career paths. We use our scale and expertise to customize each learner's experience to be truly transformative.

About the U.S. Department of State

The Department of State's mission is to protect and promote U.S. security, prosperity, and democratic values and shape an international environment in which all Americans can thrive. The Department's workforce includes some 13,000 members of the Foreign Service, 11,000 Civil Service employees, and 45,000 locally employed staff at more than 270 diplomatic missions worldwide.

About the Diplomatic Security Service

The Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) has the largest global presence of any U.S. law enforcement organization, operating at more than 270 U.S. diplomatic posts in over 170 countries, and in 30+ U.S. cities. DSS leads worldwide security and law enforcement efforts to advance U.S. foreign policy, safeguard national security interests, and investigate transnational crimes. For media queries, please contact ... .

