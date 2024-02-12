               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Sales Of „Vilvi Group“ January 2024


2/12/2024 10:15:58 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Vilvi Group”, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB,“Modest” AB, Kelmės pieninė AB,“Kelmės pienas” UAB,“Pieno logistika” AB and“Baltic Dairy Board” SIA, consolidated sales for January 2024 amounted to 18.45 million EUR – 8.1% decrease comparing to January 2023.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102


MENAFN12022024004107003653ID1107841849

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search