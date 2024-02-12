The Sales Of „Vilvi Group“ January 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Vilvi Group”, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB,“Modest” AB, Kelmės pieninė AB,“Kelmės pienas” UAB,“Pieno logistika” AB and“Baltic Dairy Board” SIA, consolidated sales for January 2024 amounted to 18.45 million EUR – 8.1% decrease comparing to January 2023.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
