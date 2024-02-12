Frozen Seafood Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Frozen Seafood Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's “Frozen Seafood Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the frozen seafood market size is predicted to reach $29.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the frozen seafood market is due to the rising consumption of seafood. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest frozen seafood market share. Major players in the frozen seafood market include Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Mowi ASA, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Thai Union Group Public Company Limited.

Frozen Seafood Market Segments

.By Category: Fish, Crustaceans, Shellfish, Mollusca, Other Types

.By Nature: Organic, Conventional

.By Distribution Channel : Business-to-business (B2B), Business-to-consumer (B2C)

.By End User: Food Processing Industry, Food Service Provider, Retail And Household

.By Geography: The global frozen seafood market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Frozen seafood refers to a type of seafood that has been frozen to maintain the natural quality of the fish by lowering the average temperature to -18 °C or below and then kept at a temperature of -18 °C or lower.

