Joe Bonamassa Announces His Highly Anticipated Blues Deluxe Tour - This Summer Only

Public On-sale Starts This Friday, February 16th at 10 am Local Time

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As he readies himself for his upcoming U.S. Spring Tour, kicking off in Louisville, KY next week, the three-time GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and unparalleled chart-topper Joe Bonamassa, is excited to announce the "Blues Deluxe Tour" this Summer. Beginning on July 17th in Selbyville, DE, and wrapping up with a two-night stand on August 30th and 31st in Hampton Beach, NH, the 21-city tour promises to be a defining moment for live blues-rock, showcasing the music that defined Bonamassa's career. Notably, this tour will also mark the 10th year that Bonamassa brings his electrifying performance to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a testament to his enduring appeal and the unwavering support of his fans.The "Blues Deluxe Tour” pays homage to Bonamassa's critically acclaimed albums, including his bestselling Blues Deluxe from 2003 and its current chart-topping successor Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. The setlist is poised to be an electrifying journey through Bonamassa's repertoire, featuring a mix of beloved fan favorites and deep tracks making their live debut, all performed alongside a band of world-class musicians. Kicking off with a special Fan Pre-Sale tomorrow, February 13th at 10 am local time and opening up to the public on Friday, February 16th at 10 am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit .This announcement comes on the heels of a series of significant milestones for Bonamassa, including his recent Blues Music Award nominations and the landmark announcement of the 10th voyage of the KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA X . The celebrated blues-rock cruise, known for its stellar line-up and vibrant musical community, is set to sail from March 21-26, 2025, from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico aboard the luxurious Norwegian Gem. Bonamassa's recent collaboration with guitar legend Peter Frampton on the reimagined track "Four Day Creep" has excited listeners, paying homage to the original while injecting a fresh, modern vibe. Fans interested in Bonamassa's musical journey can delve into the documentary Guitar Man , which is available for a limited time on Joe's official store.Bonamassa's impact on the blues-rock genre is immeasurable. Guitar World has hailed him as "the world's biggest blues guitarist," a testament to his skill, influence, and role in bringing blues rock to the forefront of the music scene. With a career spanning over three decades, Bonamassa has consistently captivated audiences around the globe with his dynamic live performances and musical ingenuity.U.S. SPRING 2024 TOURFebruary 19 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville PalaceFebruary 21 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli CentreFebruary 23 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The ArtsFebruary 24 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National HarborFebruary 25 - Durham, NC - DPACFebruary 27 - Columbia, SC - Township AuditoriumFebruary 29 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Sandler CenterMarch 1 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund CenterMarch 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft TheatreMarch 4 - Richmond, VA - Altria TheaterMarch 5 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic AuditoriumMarch 7 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger TheatreMarch 8 - Biloxi, MS - Beau RivageMarch 9 - Biloxi, MS - Beau RivageMarch 11 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mark C. Smith Concert HallMarch 12 - Greenville, SC - Peace CenterMarch 14 - Macon, GA - Macon City AuditoriumMarch 15 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips CenterMarch 16 - Clearwater, FL - The SoundMarch 18-22 - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX - Miami, FL to Cozumel, MexicoEU SPRING 2024 TOURApril 4 – London, UK - The Royal Albert HallApril 5 – London, UK - The Royal Albert HallApril 7 - Oostende, BE - Kursaal OostendeApril 9 - Koln, DE - Lanxess ArenaApril 11 - Paris, FR - Palais Des SportApril 12 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS LiveApril 13 - Muenster, DE - Messe Und Congress CenterApril 15 - Leipzig, DE - Arena LeipzigApril 17 - Katowice, PL - SpodekApril 18 - Berlin, DE – Mercedes Benz ArenaApril 19 - Vienna, AT – StadthalleU.S. SUMMER 2024 - BLUES DELUXE TOURJuly 17 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion*July 18 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival^July 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings AmphitheaterAugust 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & CasinoAugust 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks AmphitheatreAugust 6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum TheaterAugust 8 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts CenterAugust 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand TheaterAugust 10 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara HallAugust 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert HallAugust 14 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts CenterAugust 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events PlazaAugust 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National CentreAugust 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman AuditoriumAugust 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze PavilionAugust 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey TheatreAugust 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol TheatreAugust 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol TheatreAugust 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium TheatreAugust 27 - Albany, NY - Palace TheatreAugust 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody TentAugust 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino BallroomAugust 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*On-sale Friday, February 23rd at 12pm ET^On-sale nowABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 27th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Recent producing highlights include 'Crown' by the blues legend Eric Gales, which was nominated for“Best Contemporary Blues Album” at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards.Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. 