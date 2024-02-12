Palmetto Moon Celebrates Kentucky Expansion With Its Fourth Store Location Within The Past Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Palmetto Moon Store Interior

Palmetto Moon Store Interior Displays

Palmetto Moon's Grand Opening at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass Set For March 9th, 2024

SIMPSONVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Palmetto Moon , the ultimate Southern lifestyle retailer, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest store in Simpsonville on March 9th, 2024. Located at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass (1155 Buck Creek Road, G-702, Simpsonville, KY), next to Old Navy, this marks the company's fourth store in the Bluegrass state within a year. Palmetto Moon is a one-stop shop for fashion, apparel, gifts, home goods, shoes, accessories, collegiate gear, drinkware, and more for the Southern at heart. The newest store, strategically located between Lexington and Louisville, serves as a shopping destination for those traveling along I-64.Palmetto Moon invites the community to join for the Grand Opening Weekend Celebration from Friday, March 8th, to Sunday, March 10th. To celebrate, customers will receive two custom 10 oz. YETI Tumblers with any $50 purchase (while supplies last) and visitors joining the Palmetto Moon Perks Loyalty Program during the weekend will also have the chance to win 1,000 Perks Points ($75 reward)!On Saturday, March 9th, enjoy family-friendly activities such as:- Two free YETI 10 oz. Tumblers (with a qualifying $50 purchase) for the first 200 shoppers- Hourly grand prizes from popular brands like YETI and Swig from 10am-2pm- Spin-to-Win prizes every 20 minutes- Live music and a DJ- Complimentary sweet treats from Louisville Cookie CompanyFull details on Palmetto Moon's Grand Opening Celebration, including a timeline of events, can be found by visiting the brand's official Facebook event page, at .“We're incredibly grateful to celebrate this tremendous growth milestone,” says Palmetto Moon Chief Executive Officer, John Thomas.“From humble beginnings as a kiosk in Charleston, South Carolina, our footprint has grown to 43 brick-and-mortar locations in seven states and counting. It's a privilege to continue Palmetto Moon's growth and we're thrilled to now offer four locations in Kentucky.”The new 5,500-square-foot Simpsonville store will showcase popular brands, including YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy Outfitters, Stanley, Vineyard Vines, Chubbies, Old Row, and Southern Marsh, alongside Palmetto Moon's exclusive products, local brands such as Eat Your Bourbon and Spirit Scents Candle Company, and University of Kentucky collegiate gear.“Kentucky, we love you to the moon and back!” says Palmetto Moon Brand Marketing Manager, Kelsi Gannon.“We can't thank you enough for welcoming us with open arms; your warm hospitality makes us feel right at home. The support of our loyal and new Kentucky customers fuels our expansion and excites us for what's to come.”“As we continue to grow, we stay rooted in family values, a sense of community, and a strong appreciation for all things southern,” says Gannon. The retailer made its Lexington debut in March 2023 followed by Louisville and Bowling Green. The addition of the Simpsonville location brings the total number of stores to 43 in the Southeast. For more information, visit .Palmetto Moon, based in Charleston, South Carolina, is a rapidly growing specialty apparel, accessories, home, and gifts retailer celebrating the Southern lifestyle. Palmetto Moon is a fun, energetic company with a relentless focus on customer service. The stores carry countless affordable gifts and a wide selection of collegiate gear and lifestyle brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Hey Dude, Bogg Bag, Southern Marsh, Vineyard Vines, Chubbies, Patagonia, Local Boy Outfitters, Free People, Old Row, Costa, Columbia, Kan Can, Rainbow Sandals, Reef, Brumate, Mud Pie, and many more.Palmetto Moon currently operates 43 locations throughout the Southeast in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky.Shop online at .

Lissy Shortall

Squeeze Marketing

...